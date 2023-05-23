Breaking News

Harlan Crow, Benefactor of Justice Thomas, Refuses Senate in Ethics Probe
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Harlan Crow, a prominent Texas billionaire and GOP megadonor known for his close ties to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has recently declined to answer questions posed by a Senate committee regarding the numerous gifts he bestowed upon the justice over the years. In a letter penned by Crow’s legal representatives from the renowned law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, it was argued that Congress lacks the authority to investigate the personal friendship between Mr. Crow and Justice Thomas. The lawyers further asserted that the Senate Judiciary Committee had failed to establish a valid legislative purpose for its investigation and therefore lacked the authority to conduct an ethics inquiry into a Supreme Court Justice.

The letter, reviewed by Bloomberg News, ignited a heated response from Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois. Durbin expressed dissatisfaction with Crow’s lack of substantial justification for evading detailed inquiries from the committee. He criticized Crow, stating that he prioritizes the secrecy of his extravagant gifts to Justice Thomas over the reputation of the nation’s highest court. Durbin firmly believed that Crow’s stance was misguided and warranted condemnation.

Despite requests for comment, a spokesperson for Harlan Crow did not immediately respond.

  
What
Where


An investigative report by ProPublica shed light on the extent of the relationship between Justice Thomas and Harlan Crow. It revealed that Thomas and his wife had enjoyed trips aboard Crow’s opulent 162-foot yacht in Indonesia, spent summers at his lavish New York resort, and embarked on worldwide excursions aboard his private plane, all valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Put your best foot forward and sign up for LawCrossing now.

The report also detailed Crow’s acquisition of three properties in Georgia, one of which serves as the residence for Thomas’s mother, purchased directly from the justice and his family. Additionally, Crow was said to have covered private school tuition fees for a grandnephew of Justice Thomas. These disclosures concerning Thomas and his connection to Harlan Crow have ignited a fierce debate surrounding the ethical implications for the Supreme Court.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Earlier this month, Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee requested that Crow disclose any gifts or payments made to Justice Thomas and his family. However, Crow’s legal team has thus far impeded progress by refusing to cooperate with the inquiries.

This is not the first time Harlan Crow has rebuffed requests for transparency. Previously, he declined a request from Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden to provide details about the extent and tax treatment of luxury gifts bestowed upon Justice Thomas.



In the face of continued resistance from Crow, Democrats possess the option to employ subpoena powers to compel him to answer the Senate’s questions.

The unfolding situation raises significant concerns about the ethical conduct of Supreme Court justices and the potential influence of wealthy benefactors. The role of money in politics and the judicial system has long been a contentious issue, with critics arguing that it undermines the impartiality and integrity of the courts.

As the battle over the high court’s ethics intensifies, the outcome of this particular investigation remains uncertain. The refusal of Harlan Crow to cooperate with the Senate Judiciary Committee poses challenges and obstacles to the pursuit of transparency and accountability. It remains to be seen how this standoff will ultimately be resolved and what impact it may have on the public’s perception of the Supreme Court and its justices.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Family Law Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

Sanchez & Associates, PA (Attorney Nilo J. Sanchez, Jr.) is seeking to add a FAMILY LAW ATTORNE...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Clayton, MO)

USA-MO-Clayton

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Omaha, Nebraska)

USA-NE-Omaha

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

Staff Attorney-Senior Advocacy Unity

USA-FL-Tampa

Position Title: Staff Attorney (Full-time) Location: Ybor City Office Position Description: Bay A...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Mass Tort Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mass tort attorney with 5-9 ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
52
Legal News

Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
76
Law Students

California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
54
Legal Technology News

California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
174
Law Students

Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
Former State Supreme Court Justice Appointed as Head of Prestigious Law School
40
Law Students

Former State Supreme Court Justice Appointed as Head of Prestigious Law School
Simpson Thacher Urges Associates to Report to Office or Risk Bonuses: New Policy Announcement
44
Biglaw

Simpson Thacher Urges Associates to Report to Office or Risk Bonuses: New Policy Announcement
Leadership Transition at Lewis Brisbois Amidst Departure of Over 100 Lawyers
53
Biglaw

Leadership Transition at Lewis Brisbois Amidst Departure of Over 100 Lawyers
Stroock Pursues Merger Agreement as a Preemptive Measure against Potential Challenges
148
Biglaw

Stroock Pursues Merger Agreement as a Preemptive Measure against Potential Challenges
Proskauer Law Firm to Stand Trial in $636 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
87
Breaking News

Proskauer Law Firm to Stand Trial in $636 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
Unleashing the Power of Generative AI: Davis Polk’s Expertise in Employment Law Offers Insightful Guidance
146
Biglaw

Unleashing the Power of Generative AI: Davis Polk’s Expertise in Employment Law Offers Insightful Guidance

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top