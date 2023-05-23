Harlan Crow, Benefactor of Justice Thomas, Refuses Senate in Ethics Probe

Harlan Crow, a prominent Texas billionaire and GOP megadonor known for his close ties to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has recently declined to answer questions posed by a Senate committee regarding the numerous gifts he bestowed upon the justice over the years. In a letter penned by Crow’s legal representatives from the renowned law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, it was argued that Congress lacks the authority to investigate the personal friendship between Mr. Crow and Justice Thomas. The lawyers further asserted that the Senate Judiciary Committee had failed to establish a valid legislative purpose for its investigation and therefore lacked the authority to conduct an ethics inquiry into a Supreme Court Justice.



The letter, reviewed by Bloomberg News, ignited a heated response from Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois. Durbin expressed dissatisfaction with Crow’s lack of substantial justification for evading detailed inquiries from the committee. He criticized Crow, stating that he prioritizes the secrecy of his extravagant gifts to Justice Thomas over the reputation of the nation’s highest court. Durbin firmly believed that Crow’s stance was misguided and warranted condemnation.



Despite requests for comment, a spokesperson for Harlan Crow did not immediately respond.



An investigative report by ProPublica shed light on the extent of the relationship between Justice Thomas and Harlan Crow. It revealed that Thomas and his wife had enjoyed trips aboard Crow’s opulent 162-foot yacht in Indonesia, spent summers at his lavish New York resort, and embarked on worldwide excursions aboard his private plane, all valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The report also detailed Crow’s acquisition of three properties in Georgia, one of which serves as the residence for Thomas’s mother, purchased directly from the justice and his family. Additionally, Crow was said to have covered private school tuition fees for a grandnephew of Justice Thomas. These disclosures concerning Thomas and his connection to Harlan Crow have ignited a fierce debate surrounding the ethical implications for the Supreme Court.



Earlier this month, Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee requested that Crow disclose any gifts or payments made to Justice Thomas and his family. However, Crow’s legal team has thus far impeded progress by refusing to cooperate with the inquiries.



This is not the first time Harlan Crow has rebuffed requests for transparency. Previously, he declined a request from Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden to provide details about the extent and tax treatment of luxury gifts bestowed upon Justice Thomas.



In the face of continued resistance from Crow, Democrats possess the option to employ subpoena powers to compel him to answer the Senate’s questions.



The unfolding situation raises significant concerns about the ethical conduct of Supreme Court justices and the potential influence of wealthy benefactors. The role of money in politics and the judicial system has long been a contentious issue, with critics arguing that it undermines the impartiality and integrity of the courts.



As the battle over the high court’s ethics intensifies, the outcome of this particular investigation remains uncertain. The refusal of Harlan Crow to cooperate with the Senate Judiciary Committee poses challenges and obstacles to the pursuit of transparency and accountability. It remains to be seen how this standoff will ultimately be resolved and what impact it may have on the public’s perception of the Supreme Court and its justices.



