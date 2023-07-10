Collaboration between Federal Prosecutors and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Aims to Address Criminal Case Backlog

To address the mounting backlog of criminal cases, the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Missouri has established a groundbreaking partnership with the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office. This collaboration involves deploying a team of at least eight federal prosecutors to provide assistance.



The decision to join forces comes as a response to the pressing need for swift and efficient resolutions of pending criminal cases. Sayler Fleming, the U.S. Attorney, expressed her office’s commitment to the cause, stating that the volunteer team from her office will participate in a minimum of 20 homicide cases. In addition to working alongside city prosecutors, the federal prosecutors will also lend their expertise to reviewing other pending charges to determine whether cases can be promptly resolved or dismissed.



Fleming emphasized the importance of prosecuting these cases and highlighted the efficiency of this collaborative approach. She stated, “And if the most efficient way is for us to go over there and help until they’re up and running, we’re happy to do that.” This partnership represents a united front in addressing the backlog and ensuring that justice is served.



The newly appointed St. Louis circuit attorney, Gabriel Gore, has prioritized addressing the case backlog and improving the office’s functioning. Reports suggest that his predecessor, Kimberly Gardner, faced ongoing criticism due to issues such as understaffing and dysfunction within the office. Gore intends to rectify these concerns by hiring additional attorneys and implementing necessary reforms.

The eight federal prosecutors assigned to this collaborative effort include former city prosecutors who served during Gardner’s tenure. It is worth noting that some of these federal prosecutors also possess experience working in the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s office. Their collective knowledge and varied backgrounds make them well-equipped to tackle the challenges associated with the case backlog.



This partnership between federal and local prosecutors marks a significant development in the legal landscape of St. Louis. It is the first of its kind in the city, signaling a progressive approach to resolving the growing caseload. Gabriel Gore expressed his optimism regarding the involvement of the federal prosecutors, stating, “The extraordinary experience of these prosecutors will serve the city of St. Louis in new and unprecedented ways.” The collaboration aims to leverage the prosecutors’ expertise to enhance the capabilities of both offices.



In June, Gore’s office officially announced the partnership on Twitter. The federal prosecutors involved will be cross-designated to work in both the U.S. and the circuit attorney’s offices. This dual designation allows for a seamless integration of resources and expertise, ensuring an increased capacity to handle the most serious cases.



By combining forces, the U.S. attorney’s office and the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office aim to address the long-standing backlog of criminal cases in a more expeditious and efficient manner. This collaborative effort highlights the commitment of both offices to upholding the principles of justice and providing closure for victims and their families.



As the partnership progresses, it is expected that the joint efforts of federal and local prosecutors will yield tangible results in resolving pending cases and reducing the backlog. This innovative approach serves as a model for other jurisdictions grappling with similar challenges, emphasizing the value of collaboration and the sharing of resources in the pursuit of a fair and effective legal system.



The partnership between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the St. Louis circuit attorney’s Office marks a significant step toward addressing the backlog of criminal cases in the region. By deploying a team of federal prosecutors, both offices are pooling their resources and expertise to ensure timely resolutions and alleviate the burden on the local justice system. This groundbreaking collaboration sets a precedent for future initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of legal proceedings.



