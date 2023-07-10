Arnold & Porter Strengthens Team with Former Federal Prosecutor in New York

Arnold & Porter, a prominent law firm with its roots in Washington, D.C., announced on Monday regarding the hiring of Stephen Cha-Kim, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Cha-Kim joins the firm as a partner for its complex litigation practice, marking yet another strategic addition to their team recently.



Having served as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan for a span of eight years, Cha-Kim brings a wealth of experience to his new role. During his tenure, he diligently handled a wide range of cases, including trial proceedings, appellate arguments, and civil investigations relating to matters governed by the federal False Claims Act and the Clean Air Act. His expertise in these areas will undoubtedly be valuable to Arnold & Porter and its clients.



This year alone, Arnold & Porter has demonstrated a strong commitment to expanding its partnership ranks by bringing in six other highly accomplished individuals. One notable addition is James Bergin, a former prominent attorney for the New York Federal Reserve. The firm’s continuous efforts to bolster its legal team exemplify its dedication to providing top-notch legal services and ensuring client satisfaction.



Upon his appointment, Cha-Kim expressed his anticipation of developing a broad-based practice, while also expressing particular interest in establishing a clientele base comprising Korean clients. He highlighted that one of the factors that drew him to Arnold & Porter was the presence of former Justice Department lawyers within the firm. Notably, he mentioned criminal and civil litigator Craig Stewart, whose inclusion further solidifies the firm’s appeal.

Jim Herschlein, co-chair of Arnold & Porter‘s litigation group, issued a statement lauding the addition of Cha-Kim to the firm. Herschlein emphasized that Cha-Kim’s recruitment significantly enhances the depth of the firm’s Southern District of New York (SDNY) alumni roster. This testament to Cha-Kim’s expertise and reputation underscores the value that Arnold & Porter places on assembling a highly skilled and experienced team.



With this latest hire, Arnold & Porter reinforces its commitment to providing its clients comprehensive legal services and expert counsel. The addition of Cha-Kim, with his vast experience as a federal prosecutor, brings a unique perspective and a deep understanding of the complexities involved in high-stakes litigation. His presence is expected to augment the firm’s capabilities and further solidify its position as a leader in the legal industry.



Arnold & Porter continues to make strategic moves to strengthen its practice areas and expand its reach. By attracting top legal talent like Cha-Kim and Bergin, the firm demonstrates its dedication to delivering exceptional representation and achieving favorable outcomes for its clients. As Arnold & Porter’s partnership grows, it further solidifies its reputation as a trusted and reliable legal ally.



Arnold & Porter‘s recent hiring of Stephen Cha-Kim, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, highlights the firm’s commitment to enhancing its complex litigation practice. With his extensive background as a federal prosecutor and experience in various legal matters, Cha-Kim’s addition contributes to the firm’s continued success and reinforces its position as a leader in the legal industry.



