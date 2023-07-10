Biglaw

Arnold & Porter Strengthens Team with Former Federal Prosecutor in New York
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Arnold & Porter, a prominent law firm with its roots in Washington, D.C., announced on Monday regarding the hiring of Stephen Cha-Kim, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Cha-Kim joins the firm as a partner for its complex litigation practice, marking yet another strategic addition to their team recently.

Having served as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan for a span of eight years, Cha-Kim brings a wealth of experience to his new role. During his tenure, he diligently handled a wide range of cases, including trial proceedings, appellate arguments, and civil investigations relating to matters governed by the federal False Claims Act and the Clean Air Act. His expertise in these areas will undoubtedly be valuable to Arnold & Porter and its clients.

This year alone, Arnold & Porter has demonstrated a strong commitment to expanding its partnership ranks by bringing in six other highly accomplished individuals. One notable addition is James Bergin, a former prominent attorney for the New York Federal Reserve. The firm’s continuous efforts to bolster its legal team exemplify its dedication to providing top-notch legal services and ensuring client satisfaction.

  
What
Where


Upon his appointment, Cha-Kim expressed his anticipation of developing a broad-based practice, while also expressing particular interest in establishing a clientele base comprising Korean clients. He highlighted that one of the factors that drew him to Arnold & Porter was the presence of former Justice Department lawyers within the firm. Notably, he mentioned criminal and civil litigator Craig Stewart, whose inclusion further solidifies the firm’s appeal.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

Jim Herschlein, co-chair of Arnold & Porter‘s litigation group, issued a statement lauding the addition of Cha-Kim to the firm. Herschlein emphasized that Cha-Kim’s recruitment significantly enhances the depth of the firm’s Southern District of New York (SDNY) alumni roster. This testament to Cha-Kim’s expertise and reputation underscores the value that Arnold & Porter places on assembling a highly skilled and experienced team.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




With this latest hire, Arnold & Porter reinforces its commitment to providing its clients comprehensive legal services and expert counsel. The addition of Cha-Kim, with his vast experience as a federal prosecutor, brings a unique perspective and a deep understanding of the complexities involved in high-stakes litigation. His presence is expected to augment the firm’s capabilities and further solidify its position as a leader in the legal industry.

Arnold & Porter continues to make strategic moves to strengthen its practice areas and expand its reach. By attracting top legal talent like Cha-Kim and Bergin, the firm demonstrates its dedication to delivering exceptional representation and achieving favorable outcomes for its clients. As Arnold & Porter’s partnership grows, it further solidifies its reputation as a trusted and reliable legal ally.



Arnold & Porter‘s recent hiring of Stephen Cha-Kim, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, highlights the firm’s commitment to enhancing its complex litigation practice. With his extensive background as a federal prosecutor and experience in various legal matters, Cha-Kim’s addition contributes to the firm’s continued success and reinforces its position as a leader in the legal industry.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CO-Denver

Job Type: Full-time Pay: $65,843.00 - $184,503.00 per year Benefits: 401(k) 401(k) mat...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-GA-North Atlanta

Associate Attorney (Litigation) Baker Jenner LLLP is a growing boutique practice looking for a...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: The Paralegal will assist the legal team and admin staff by providing clerical, draf...

Apply now

Senior Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Busy real estate litigation firm is looking for an experienced attorney who can help to manage the f...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks litigation associate attorney wi...

Apply Now

First Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

Orlando office of our client seeks a first-party property attorney with 3+ years of experience.

Apply Now

Mid-level ESOP Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level ESOP attorney with ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Largest US Law Firms Fall Victim to Devastating Cybersecurity Breach
277
Legal Technology News

Largest US Law Firms Fall Victim to Devastating Cybersecurity Breach
US Labor Agency Files Lawsuit Against Starbucks for Alleged Mistreatment of Workers in Seattle
36
Public Interest

US Labor Agency Files Lawsuit Against Starbucks for Alleged Mistreatment of Workers in Seattle
Resolution Sought in Dispute over Competency Probe of US Judge as Tensions Escalate
56
Legal Ethics

Resolution Sought in Dispute over Competency Probe of US Judge as Tensions Escalate
Sidley Austin Dominates Big Law in Successful Defense Against Activist Investor Challenges
31
Legal News

Sidley Austin Dominates Big Law in Successful Defense Against Activist Investor Challenges
McElroy Deutsch Alleges Former CFO’s Multi-Million Dollar Theft, Highlights Role of Attorney Spouse
56
Legal News

McElroy Deutsch Alleges Former CFO’s Multi-Million Dollar Theft, Highlights Role of Attorney Spouse
Florida Law Review Study Reveals Impressive Bar Exam Performance by Campbell Law Graduates
38
Law Students

Florida Law Review Study Reveals Impressive Bar Exam Performance by Campbell Law Graduates
Shearman Real Estate Finance Partner Leaves Amid Impending Merger
58
Biglaw

Shearman Real Estate Finance Partner Leaves Amid Impending Merger
Davis Polk Expands Legal Expertise and Announces Appointment of 12 New Partners
48
Biglaw

Davis Polk Expands Legal Expertise and Announces Appointment of 12 New Partners
Law Firms Seek AI Experts to Meet Growing Client Demands for Efficiency
37
Legal Technology News

Law Firms Seek AI Experts to Meet Growing Client Demands for Efficiency
Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys
115
Breaking News

Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top