Goodwin Procter Strengthens White Collar Defense with Former DOJ Official Allan Medina
In a strategic move to bolster its white-collar capabilities, Goodwin Procter welcomes Allan Medina, the former senior deputy chief of the Department of Justice’s fraud section, to its Washington office. Medina joins as a partner, contributing his expertise to Goodwin’s white-collar defense, government investigations, and healthcare practices. This addition follows a recent trend of former federal prosecutors joining Goodwin, showcasing the firm’s commitment to enhancing its legal firepower.

Recent Notable Additions

Katherine Wawrzyniak

In November, a seasoned legal professional, Katherine Wawrzyniak joined Goodwin’s San Francisco office. Previously with the US Attorney’s office in Northern California, Wawrzyniak was pivotal in prosecuting cases against notable figures such as former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski and Russian hacker Yevgeniy Nikulin.

David Lynn

Further strengthening its Washington team, Goodwin secured the expertise of David Lynn, who assumed leadership of the public company advisory practice. Lynn, the former chief counsel of the corporation finance division at the Securities and Exchange Commission, brings a wealth of experience to the firm.

  
What
Where


Building a Diverse Talent Pool

Richard Strassberg, chair of Goodwin’s white-collar defense and government investigations practice, emphasizes the firm’s commitment to assembling a team with diverse backgrounds, including former government officials. He notes that these professionals, like Allan Medina, bring valuable insights into the motivations of investigators and effective strategies for clients navigating the complex enforcement landscape.

Allan Medina’s Accomplishments

Medina’s impressive career includes joining the fraud section of the Department of Justice’s criminal division in 2012, where he later became chief of the healthcare fraud unit in 2019. Notable achievements include securing a conviction in 2013 against Health Care Solutions Network for a fraudulent scheme, resulting in over $63 million in claims to Medicare and Florida Medicaid.

Medina was crucial in successfully prosecuting Philip Esformes, a Florida nursing home owner involved in one of the largest healthcare frauds. Although Esformes had his sentence commuted by President Donald Trump in late 2020, the case underscored Medina’s significant contributions to combating healthcare fraud.

In 2022, Medina was appointed senior deputy chief, overseeing a team of more than 74 prosecutors and data analysts. His leadership was instrumental in investigating and prosecuting individuals and companies across the country in complex healthcare fraud matters and cases involving illegal opioid prescription, distribution, and diversion.

Focus on Healthcare Space

Chris Wilson, co-chair of Goodwin’s healthcare practice, emphasizes the firm’s commitment to building a team of practitioners exclusively focused on the healthcare space. Recent hires, including former federal prosecutor Ilene Albala, former chief counsel to the HHS inspector general Greg Demske, former senior SEC enforcement division official Jonathan Hecht, and former chair of Pepper Hamilton Thomas Gallagher, collectively contribute extensive experience and insight. This expertise enhances Goodwin’s ability to guide clients through sensitive healthcare-related fraud disputes and investigations.

Shaping Corporate Enforcement and Compliance

Reflecting on his role as senior deputy chief, Medina highlights his involvement in shaping corporate enforcement and compliance, not only in healthcare but also in the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act space. He is keen to leverage his expertise to benefit clients and the Goodwin team, emphasizing compliance’s crucial role in law enforcement’s future.

Goodwin Procter’s strategic additions, including Allan Medina, underscore the firm’s commitment to excellence in white-collar defense, government investigations, and healthcare practices. These strategic moves position Goodwin as a formidable player in navigating the evolving landscape of legal challenges.

