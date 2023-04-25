Top Domestic Policy Adviser, Susan Rice, to Depart from Biden Administration

Susan Rice, the top domestic policy adviser to President Joe Biden, will leave her post next month. Rice, who served as Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, had significant influence over the administration’s approach to healthcare, immigration, and racial inequality. Her departure is a surprise, given her long-standing role as a Democratic foreign policy expert, having served as President Obama’s national security adviser and U.N. ambassador. Rice worked closely with then-Vice President Biden in these roles and was on his shortlist to become his running mate during the 2020 campaign.



In a statement announcing her departure, Biden praised Rice’s leadership and determination, saying that no one could get important things done for the American people. Rice oversaw a flurry of executive and legislative action, including health care, policing, gun safety, racial equity, and the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.



Rice’s appointment as the head of the Domestic Policy Council was controversial, with Republicans attacking her for her role in the Obama administration. However, she navigated these challenges and pushed through significant policy changes during her tenure.



One of Rice’s major contributions to the Biden administration’s policy agenda was her involvement in managing surging migrant numbers at the U.S.-Mexico border. This included turning away many migrants who crossed the border illegally and accepting thousands of migrants per month as long as they came legally, had eligible sponsors, and passed vetting and background checks. These decisions were criticized by some immigrant advocates who saw them as a shift to the right and a departure from promises to be more humane in immigration policies.

Rice’s departure comes at a time when the focus of the Domestic Policy Council will be shifting. With a divided Congress and lower expectations for passing major legislation, the following domestic policy adviser will be tasked with implementing existing policies rather than pushing for new ones.



In a tweet, Rice expressed pride in all that she and the administration had been able to accomplish together for the American people. Her departure will leave a significant void in the Biden administration, as she played a crucial role in shaping its domestic policy agenda. It remains to be seen who will take over her role and whether they will be able to continue her legacy of determined leadership and significant policy achievements.



