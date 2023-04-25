Breaking News

Michael Cohen Sues Trump and U.S. Government For Damages Following Return to Prison
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Michael Cohen, a former lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, has filed an appeal with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan to revive his lawsuit against Trump and other government officials. Cohen is seeking damages for being sent back to prison in retaliation for publishing a tell-all memoir criticizing Trump. Lawyers for Cohen argue that the judiciary has a responsibility to remediate the harm done by Trump and his subordinates.

In a filing with the court, Cohen’s lawyers stated that Trump “wielded his power to have one of his critics silenced, thrown back into prison, and kept in conditions dangerous to his health.” They argue that when such a “grievous injury is done to a citizen’s rights and the nation’s rule of law, there must be a remedy.” Cohen is appealing U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman’s dismissal of his lawsuit in November.

Liman had dismissed the lawsuit, stating that while his decision did “violence” to Cohen’s constitutional rights, Cohen was not entitled to damages under U.S. Supreme Court precedent. Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, has called Cohen’s case “meritless.”

  
What
Where


Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations and other crimes. He was released in May 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, he was thrown back in prison two months after questioning an agreement that barred the book’s publication, communicating with the media and social media. Another judge ordered Cohen’s release 16 days later, finding he had been targeted with retaliation.

Looking for a legal job that fits your skills and experience? BCG Attorney Search can help!

Cohen’s memoir, “Disloyal: A Memoir,” topped the New York Times hardcover nonfiction best-seller list in September 2020. Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr and various prison officials are also defendants in Cohen’s lawsuit. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, which represented the other defendants, declined to comment.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Cohen is a central witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal case against Trump over a $130,000 hush money payment to silence porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts and has denied the encounter with Daniels ever happened.

In addition to the lawsuit against Cohen, Trump is also suing Cohen for $500 million in damages in federal court in Miami. Trump accuses Cohen of “spreading falsehoods” and failing to keep attorney-client communications confidential.



The outcome of Cohen’s appeal remains to be seen, but it is clear that his lawsuit is part of a larger legal battle between him and Trump. As the former president faces a criminal case in Manhattan, his former lawyer and fixer is seeking damages for being sent back to prison in retaliation for publishing a tell-all memoir. The case raises important questions about the extent to which a president can use their power to silence their critics and retaliate against those who speak out against them.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Mid-Level Employment Litigation Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Description: Federal Employment Litigation Boutique seeks Mid-Level Employment Litigation Attorne...

Apply now

Legal Assistant - Real Estate

USA-NY-Walden

J&G Law, LLP is seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Real Estate Legal Assistant to join o...

Apply now

Associate Lawyer

USA-NV-Reno

Description: Laxalt Law Group is an AV-rated civil litigation firm based in Reno and practicing s...

Apply now

Legal Director

USA-CA-Santa Fe Springs

The California Teachers Association is a dynamic and member-driven labor organization that represent...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Paul Hastings Recruits Top Kirkland Partner to Revolutionize Investment Fund Practice
67
Breaking News

Paul Hastings Recruits Top Kirkland Partner to Revolutionize Investment Fund Practice
American Bar Association Suffers Data Breach and Member Information Exposed to Third-Party aba
75
Breaking News

American Bar Association Suffers Data Breach and Member Information Exposed to Third-Party
Unveiling the Top Revenue Generating Law Firms: See Who Took the Crown for Profits per Lawyer and Equity Partner top generating
76
Legal News

Unveiling the Top Revenue Generating Law Firms: See Who Took the Crown for Profits per Lawyer and Equity Partner
Stanford Law Black Law Students Association Withdraws from Recruiting Following Federalist Society Event stanford law
63
Law Students

Stanford Law Black Law Students Association Withdraws from Recruiting Following Federalist Society Event
Former New York Cybersecurity Official Joins Mayer Brown Law Firm, Boosting Firm’s Capabilities mayer brown
49
Legal News

Former New York Cybersecurity Official Joins Mayer Brown Law Firm, Boosting Firm’s Capabilities
Massive Layoffs at Top Biglaw Firm: Associates and Staff Cut in Latest Downsizing Move layoffs
139
Breaking News

Massive Layoffs at Top Biglaw Firm: Associates and Staff Cut in Latest Downsizing Move
Suspended Lawyer Refusing to Comply with Ethics Orders Fined $100 Daily for Contempt contempt
118
Home

Suspended Lawyer Refusing to Comply with Ethics Orders Fined $100 Daily for Contempt
Mintz Law Firm Expands in New York with Addition of Private Equity Partner law firm expansion
67
Legal News

Mintz Law Firm Expands in New York with Addition of Private Equity Partner
US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included ranking
186
Law Students

US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included
Special Master Finds Baker & Hostetler Partner’s Deposition Lacking in Answers baker & hostetler
51
Legal News

Special Master Finds Baker & Hostetler Partner’s Deposition Lacking in Answers

Legal Career Resources

April 24, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Harrang Long Gary Rudnick PC

Harrang Long Gary Rudnick PC: Your Trusted Legal Partner for Comprehensive Legal Services Harrang Long Gary Rudnick PC is a law firm providing comprehensive legal services to its clients for many years. The firm is dedicated to helping clients navigate […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top