Former Prosecutor Sentenced to Prison for Shocking Stalking Tactic Using Subpoenas

A former homicide prosecutor in Baltimore has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegally using subpoenas to obtain confidential phone records that provided personal information about two former girlfriends. Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud in December and was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett of the District of Maryland. Chaudry has also agreed to disbarment.



According to a press release dated April 18, Chaudry used the information he obtained through the subpoenas to stalk his victims. During the sentencing hearing on the same day, Chaudry attributed his actions to built-up stress that intensified due to his work as a homicide prosecutor.



“I realize today that this allocution I’ll make will be the last closing argument I’ll ever make in court,” Chaudry told the judge. “I understand the trust that I betrayed.”



Chaudry’s illegal activities came to light after his former girlfriend, a fellow prosecutor, filed a complaint with the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission in 2016. Chaudry used his access to Maryland’s Criminal Justice Information System to search for the phone records of the complainant, as well as another ex-girlfriend. Chaudry also admitted to using false identities to obtain the records.

Chaudry was initially charged in state court, but those charges were dropped after his federal indictment. Judge Bennett noted that the severity of Chaudry’s actions warranted a sentence that would send a message to others who may misuse their legal powers for personal gain.



In addition to his prison sentence, Chaudry was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to obtain mental health treatment. The judge emphasized the importance of addressing Chaudry’s mental health issues to prevent future harm.



Chaudry’s case highlights the serious consequences of misusing legal tools and the need for greater accountability and oversight within the legal profession. Chaudry’s victims and the broader community were put at risk by his illegal activities, which compromised the integrity of the criminal justice system and violated the public’s trust.



Legal professionals must uphold the highest standards of ethics and integrity and avoid even the appearance of impropriety. Chaudry’s case serves as a cautionary tale for those who may be tempted to misuse their legal powers for personal gain and underscores the need for strong ethical guidelines and effective mechanisms for enforcing them.



Ultimately, justice was served in Chaudry’s case, but the legal profession must continue to take steps to prevent similar abuses from occurring in the future. The public’s trust in the criminal justice system depends on it.



