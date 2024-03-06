Federal Judge Orders Florida Seller of Untraceable “Ghost Guns” to Pay $7.8 Million

In a recent development, a federal judge in Manhattan has made a significant ruling against Indie Guns, a Florida-based seller of unfinished gun bodies without serial numbers. These unfinished gun bodies are commonly used to assemble untraceable firearms, often referred to as “ghost guns.” The decision came after New York’s Democratic attorney general, Letitia James, filed a lawsuit against Indie Guns and nine other companies.

Court Decision

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman entered a judgment against Indie Guns after the company failed to respond to the lawsuit. The judgment not only orders Indie Guns to pay $7.8 million to the state of New York but also prohibits the company from selling its products within the state.

Indie Guns did not offer immediate commentary on the judgment.

Lawsuit Details

Attorney General Letitia James initiated legal action against the companies in 2022, citing concerns that their products contributed to gun violence by enabling untraceable firearms. The lawsuit specifically highlighted the sale of frames and receivers without the required serial numbers and essential components of handguns and rifles. These “ghost guns” have become increasingly prevalent in criminal activities, as per police statistics.

Legal Proceedings

While the default judgment by Judge Furman didn’t delve into the specifics of the case, it underscored the gravity of the issue surrounding untraceable firearms.

National Implications

The ruling comes amid a broader national debate on ghost guns. A separate federal appeals court decision in November questioned the legality of a Biden administration rule aimed at addressing the proliferation of ghost guns. The administration has sought intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court on this matter.

Escalating Concerns

According to the U.S. Justice Department, the number of suspected ghost guns recovered by law enforcement agencies in criminal investigations soared to over 19,000 in 2021, marking a staggering 1,000% increase from 2017. This concerning trend underscores the urgent need for robust measures to address the proliferation of untraceable firearms.

