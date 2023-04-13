Black and Minority Communities Hit Hardest By US Gun Violence, Report Reveals

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) released a report on Tuesday highlighting the disproportionate impact of gun violence on people of color in the United States. The report surveyed 1,271 US adults about their experiences with guns and found that 21% reported being personally threatened, while 19% reported having a family member killed by a gun, including suicide. The survey also revealed that 84% of respondents took measures to protect themselves or their families from gun violence. However, among people of color, the number of respondents who reported having witnessed someone else being shot was significantly higher, with 31% of Black adults and 22% of Hispanic adults.



One of the report’s most concerning findings was that only 49% of those surveyed were aware that guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens under 20 in the US. The report shows an apparent increase in the impact of gun violence in the US, and other recent reports, including the 2022 report from the Pew Research Center, support these findings, noting a large increase in gun violence and gun-related deaths over the last decade.



This increase in gun violence has sparked a debate over gun control policies in the US. A bill currently up for debate in Congress proposes a ban on assault-style weapons, passed in the House in July 2022 and is up for consideration in the Senate later this year. However, those opposed to the bill consider it an infringement on the rights protected by the US Constitution’s Second Amendment. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) believes that legislatures can impose reasonable limits on firearms sales, ownership, and use without raising concerns about civil liberties. The ACLU recognizes that the Constitution does not confer a “right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” However, the organization has expressed concern about specific proposed reforms that encroach unnecessarily on civil liberties.



The National Rifle Association (NRA), a US-based organization that promotes gun rights, argues that the passage of the bill would “infringe on the rights of the law-abiding.” On the other hand, those supporting the bill, such as March For Our Lives, believe it is a step in the right direction toward ending gun violence.

Recent legislation has pushed for more relaxed gun control measures at the state level. Last week, legislation in Florida allowed for concealed carry without a permit, and a Minnesota court struck down the 21-year-old age minimum on handgun permits. However, after a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, the Tennessee legislature expelled two lawmakers for protesting gun violence.



In conclusion, the KFF report has shed light on the disproportionate impact of gun violence on people of color in the US. The report’s findings add to the growing concern about gun violence and have sparked a debate over gun control policies in the US. While some argue that gun control policies infringe on their Second Amendment rights, others believe such policies are necessary to address the increasing gun violence in the country. The debate continues as the Senate considers the proposed assault-style weapon ban and states continue to pass legislation on gun control measures.



