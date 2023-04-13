Energy, Oil and Gas

Biden Administration Takes Major Step to Reduce US Vehicle Emissions
The Biden administration has introduced two initiatives to reduce passenger and heavy-duty vehicle emissions. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed a new rule to target vehicle greenhouse gas emissions from model years 2027 to 2032. The proposed rule applies to vehicle manufacturers and importers, aiming to protect public health, reduce consumer costs through lower fuel usage, and position the US as a leader in transitioning to alternative fuel vehicles.

Burning fossil fuels like oil produces carbon dioxide, which causes the planet to warm over time, leading to environmental concerns. The EPA estimates that the proposed rule could avoid ten billion tons of CO2 emissions over 30 years. This is almost double the total emissions of the US in 2020. Additionally, the EPA predicts that 67% of sedans, crossovers, SUVs, and light trucks could be electric if the proposed rule is finalized.

The Biden administration highlights American innovation in its effort to secure US leadership in the global race to a cleaner transportation future. Failure to do so would allow competitors like China to out-compete the US for jobs and investments that build this future.

  
Interested parties can make public comments on the proposed rule during a virtual hearing on May 9 and 10. They can testify or submit written comments to voice their opinions.

The announcement follows the lawsuit that environmental groups have recently filed against the EPA. The groups argue that the EPA’s water pollution guidelines for industrial facilities are not strict enough.

Reducing vehicle emissions is crucial to achieving the Biden administration’s climate goals. Transportation is the US’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for approximately 28% of total emissions. The initiatives by the Biden administration aim to reduce these emissions and mitigate climate change.

In addition to these initiatives, the Biden administration has taken other steps to reduce emissions. In March 2021, the administration announced a $174 billion plan to boost electric vehicles and charging stations, which includes tax credits and grants for automakers and charging stations. The plan also aims to electrify the federal government’s vehicle fleet, which would significantly impact reducing emissions.



Furthermore, the Biden administration has rejoined the Paris Agreement, a global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change. The Paris Agreement sets targets for each country to reduce emissions, with the goal of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The initiatives and steps taken by the Biden administration reflect a growing global consensus on the need to reduce emissions and mitigate climate change. The US has the opportunity to lead in the transition to a cleaner transportation future, which would benefit the environment and create new jobs and investments.

April 13, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Ferguson Schindler Law Firm | A Professional Corporation

Ferguson Schindler Law Firm | A Professional Corporation: A Legal Team with a Positive Work Culture, Exceptional HR Practices, and Commitment to Business Ethics Ferguson Schindler Law Firm | A Professional Corporation is a leading law firm that offers legal […]

read more

