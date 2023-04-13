4th Circuit Rules Removing Unvaccinated Potential Jurors Does Not Violate Defendants’ 6th Amendment Rights

A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that a federal judge’s decision to exclude unvaccinated potential jurors did not violate two defendants’ Sixth Amendment right to hear their cases from a fair cross-section of the community. The ruling was made by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, on April 11 and was in response to an appeal filed by a husband and wife who were convicted on drug and money-laundering charges.



U.S. District Judge David J. Novak of the Eastern District of Virginia decided to remove unvaccinated potential jurors. Judge Novak eliminated unvaccinated potential jurors for cause without a request by the lawyers after the jury venire had been assembled but before the trial jury was chosen. The decision was made due to concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19.



Neither defendant had been vaccinated due to their “sincerely held beliefs.” In their appeal, the defendants argued that their Sixth Amendment rights were violated because excluding unvaccinated potential jurors affected the composition of the petit jury that heard their case.



What

Where

Search Jobs

However, in his opinion for the 4th Circuit, U.S. Circuit Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr. wrote that the fair-cross-section requirement applies only to venires of potential jurors, not to petit juries who hear the case. He further stated that the district court’s decision to strike unvaccinated jurors was based on their perceived inability to serve without creating unnecessary safety risks. He thus did not affect the individuals represented in the venire from which the petit jury was selected.

Connect with legal job recruiters who understand your needs – sign up for LawCrossing now.

Quattlebaum’s opinion affirmed the district court’s decision, stating, “So we affirm.”



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

The decision has implications for future jury selection processes, as it clarifies that excluding unvaccinated potential jurors is permissible if it is based on concerns over public health and safety. The ruling also affirms the ability of judges to take proactive measures to protect the health and safety of jurors and other participants in the trial process.



While the ruling may be controversial, it reflects the ongoing debate over the role of public health concerns in legal proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have argued that such concerns should be weighed against other considerations, such as defendants’ rights to a fair trial. Others have maintained that public health and safety should take priority in such cases, given the potential risks of unvaccinated individuals spreading the virus.



In any case, the ruling by the 4th Circuit provides essential guidance for judges and attorneys as they navigate the challenges of jury selection and trial proceedings during the ongoing pandemic. It underscores the importance of balancing the interests of all parties involved while recognizing the need to protect public health and safety during a crisis.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More