Legal News

4th Circuit Rules Removing Unvaccinated Potential Jurors Does Not Violate Defendants’ 6th Amendment Rights
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that a federal judge’s decision to exclude unvaccinated potential jurors did not violate two defendants’ Sixth Amendment right to hear their cases from a fair cross-section of the community. The ruling was made by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, on April 11 and was in response to an appeal filed by a husband and wife who were convicted on drug and money-laundering charges.

U.S. District Judge David J. Novak of the Eastern District of Virginia decided to remove unvaccinated potential jurors. Judge Novak eliminated unvaccinated potential jurors for cause without a request by the lawyers after the jury venire had been assembled but before the trial jury was chosen. The decision was made due to concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19.

Neither defendant had been vaccinated due to their “sincerely held beliefs.” In their appeal, the defendants argued that their Sixth Amendment rights were violated because excluding unvaccinated potential jurors affected the composition of the petit jury that heard their case.

  
What
Where


However, in his opinion for the 4th Circuit, U.S. Circuit Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr. wrote that the fair-cross-section requirement applies only to venires of potential jurors, not to petit juries who hear the case. He further stated that the district court’s decision to strike unvaccinated jurors was based on their perceived inability to serve without creating unnecessary safety risks. He thus did not affect the individuals represented in the venire from which the petit jury was selected.

Connect with legal job recruiters who understand your needs – sign up for LawCrossing now.

Quattlebaum’s opinion affirmed the district court’s decision, stating, “So we affirm.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The decision has implications for future jury selection processes, as it clarifies that excluding unvaccinated potential jurors is permissible if it is based on concerns over public health and safety. The ruling also affirms the ability of judges to take proactive measures to protect the health and safety of jurors and other participants in the trial process.

While the ruling may be controversial, it reflects the ongoing debate over the role of public health concerns in legal proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have argued that such concerns should be weighed against other considerations, such as defendants’ rights to a fair trial. Others have maintained that public health and safety should take priority in such cases, given the potential risks of unvaccinated individuals spreading the virus.



In any case, the ruling by the 4th Circuit provides essential guidance for judges and attorneys as they navigate the challenges of jury selection and trial proceedings during the ongoing pandemic. It underscores the importance of balancing the interests of all parties involved while recognizing the need to protect public health and safety during a crisis.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Technology and Outsourcing Partner (100% Work from Home)

USA-DC-Washington

Culhane Meadows PLLC is actively seeking an experienced and self-motivated Technology and ...

Apply now

Labor & Employment Partner (100% Work From Home)

USA-NJ-Newark

Culhane Meadows PLLC, one of the largest non-traditional distributed law firms in the country, ...

Apply now

Patent Partner for software, electrical, and electro-mechanical arts (100% Work From Home)

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a registered patent attorney with  experience in the softwa...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-FL-Sebring

Swaine, Harris & Wohl, P. A. has an immediate opening for a Litigation Paralegal/Legal Assistant to ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Labor and Employment Attorney

USA-NY-Binghamton

Binghamton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks labor and employment attorney w...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed stress
119
Law Life

Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed
Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move cooley
150
Legal News

Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move
Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years Cravath, Swaine & Moore
94
Biglaw

Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years
Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle twitter
402
Legal News

Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle
Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again johnson & johnson
98
Legal News

Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again
US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications market decline
98
Legal News

US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications
Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown economic slowdown
117
Legal News

Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown
Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss goodwin
122
Biglaw

Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss
Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses” availability
121
Legal News

Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses”
Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services MASS DISMISSAL
216
Legal News

Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services

Legal Career Resources

April 13, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Ferguson Schindler Law Firm | A Professional Corporation

Ferguson Schindler Law Firm | A Professional Corporation: A Legal Team with a Positive Work Culture, Exceptional HR Practices, and Commitment to Business Ethics Ferguson Schindler Law Firm | A Professional Corporation is a leading law firm that offers legal […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top