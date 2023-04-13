Public Interest

Controversial Transgender Pronoun Debate at Work: Navigating Murky Legal Terrain
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Michigan is seeking reinstatement at a hospital after being allegedly fired for requesting a religious accommodation that would allow her to avoid using gender-affirming pronouns or referring patients for transgender surgical procedures and drugs. In a similar case, a Michigan federal court ruled in February that a Grifols SA subsidiary, Interstate Blood Bank Inc., must face claims that it unlawfully fired a worker who refused to use a transgender co-worker’s preferred pronoun.

The recent decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit to dismiss a Christian teacher’s lawsuit against a school district’s transgender name-and-pronoun-use policy has added another layer of uncertainty for employers trying to balance the rights of LGBTQ workers with religious freedom claims. The case involved John Kluge, who sued his school district for rescinding a religious accommodation that had allowed him to refer to all students by their last names to avoid “affirming transgenderism.” Kluge’s lawsuit was dismissed, with the court upholding the school district’s policy of using transgender students’ preferred names and pronouns, which it said was necessary to avoid creating a hostile environment for transgender students.

One key takeaway for employers dealing with competing interests is that the school district, in Kluge’s case, documented its engagement with Kluge throughout the accommodation process. The documentation was key to successfully defending the accommodation denial, according to Michelle E. Phillips of Jackson Lewis PC.

  
What
Where


Whether misgendering or declining to use someone’s preferred name in the workplace violates, federal civil rights law or whether private businesses could claim a religious exemption from bias claims by LGBTQ workers has yet to be addressed by the courts. While the US Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County granted federal employment protections to LGBTQ workers, it did not address these issues. The case held that LGBTQ employees are protected from discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Take action now and submit your resume to LawCrossing for access to thousands of available jobs!

However, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued guidance in 2021 stating that intentionally and repeatedly using the wrong name and pronouns to refer to a transgender employee could contribute to a hostile work environment claim violating Title VII. A federal judge has blocked the guidance. The issue is primed for further Supreme Court review, especially with the justices set to reconsider the 1977 Trans World Airlines Inc. v. Hardison decision, which established the de minimis burden standard for denying Title VII religious accommodation requests.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Mark S. Goldstein, a partner at Reed Smith LLP, said that until the high court intervenes, “employers should anticipate getting more and more requests from employees objecting to business policies and practices on religious grounds.” Goldstein added that “employers will have to grapple with providing accommodations that could potentially be discriminatory or perceived as discriminatory and risk litigation.” He said employers would have to evaluate these requests on a case-by-case basis, requiring an individualized assessment.

Amy Epstein Gluck, a partner at FisherBroyles LLP, said that the issue of religious-based claims against companies’ transgender worker policies is “really ripe for the Supreme Court to rule on.” However, Epstein Gluck said that the Seventh Circuit might have reached the same conclusion in Kluge’s case even under a stricter standard, as the court gave many specific reasons why accommodating Kluge would create an undue hardship on the employer, including harm to the students.



Overall, the issue of balancing religious freedom claims with the rights of LGBTQ workers is a complex one that will likely continue to evolve in the courts. Employers must navigate these issues carefully and document their engagement with employees throughout the accommodation process to successfully defend their policies and practices. With the upcoming Supreme Court review of the Hardison decision, it remains to be seen whether a stricter standard for denying Title VII religious accommodation requests will be established.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Technology and Outsourcing Partner (100% Work from Home)

USA-DC-Washington

Culhane Meadows PLLC is actively seeking an experienced and self-motivated Technology and ...

Apply now

Labor & Employment Partner (100% Work From Home)

USA-NJ-Newark

Culhane Meadows PLLC, one of the largest non-traditional distributed law firms in the country, ...

Apply now

Patent Partner for software, electrical, and electro-mechanical arts (100% Work From Home)

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a registered patent attorney with  experience in the softwa...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-FL-Sebring

Swaine, Harris & Wohl, P. A. has an immediate opening for a Litigation Paralegal/Legal Assistant to ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Labor and Employment Attorney

USA-NY-Binghamton

Binghamton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks labor and employment attorney w...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed stress
119
Law Life

Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed
Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move cooley
150
Legal News

Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move
Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years Cravath, Swaine & Moore
94
Biglaw

Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years
Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle twitter
402
Legal News

Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle
Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again johnson & johnson
98
Legal News

Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again
US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications market decline
98
Legal News

US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications
Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown economic slowdown
117
Legal News

Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown
Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss goodwin
122
Biglaw

Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss
Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses” availability
121
Legal News

Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses”
Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services MASS DISMISSAL
216
Legal News

Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services

Legal Career Resources

April 13, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Ferguson Schindler Law Firm | A Professional Corporation

Ferguson Schindler Law Firm | A Professional Corporation: A Legal Team with a Positive Work Culture, Exceptional HR Practices, and Commitment to Business Ethics Ferguson Schindler Law Firm | A Professional Corporation is a leading law firm that offers legal […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top