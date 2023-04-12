Breaking News

Former Trump Lawyer and Hutchinson Attorney, Passantino, Files Lawsuit Against January 6 Committee
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Stefan Passantino, a former White House lawyer for Donald Trump, has filed a complaint against the House January 6 committee, claiming that its members pushed a “false narrative” about his involvement in the Capitol riot. The committee allegedly leaked an “outrageous tale” to the media, claiming that Passantino encouraged star witness Cassidy Hutchinson to lie to the panel. Passantino’s lawyers denied the accusation in the complaint filed on Tuesday, arguing that the committee leaked the testimony without verifying it, causing “reputational, emotional, and economic” damage to Passantino.

Hutchinson, a former White House staffer, testified publicly before the committee in June 2022, claiming that Passantino advised her to mislead the committee about certain events surrounding the attack on the US Capitol. She said Passantino advised her to claim she did not recall the details of an episode in which former President Donald Trump was said to have lashed out at members of his security detail in an SUV on the day of the Capitol attack. Passantino, at the time, defended his work for Hutchinson, saying he represented her “honorably, ethically, and fully consistent with her sole interests as she communicated them to me.”

The law firm Michael Best & Friedrich parted ways with Passantino shortly after Hutchinson’s testimony became public. Lawyers Defending Democracy, a group seeking to remove Passantino’s law license over his work for Hutchinson, filed a complaint with the Washington Bar.

  
What
Where


Passantino’s complaint was filed under the Federal Tort Claims Act, which gives the government six months to respond before he can file a federal lawsuit. His attorney, Jesse Binnall, said the law “provides a means for individuals to seek redress from the government for damages caused by its actions.”

Let LawCrossing help you achieve your full potential – sign up today.

A spokesperson for Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the January 6 panel, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the complaint. The committee has been investigating the events leading up to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, which resulted in the deaths of five people and caused extensive damage to the building. The committee has also been looking into the role of Trump and his associates in inciting the violence.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Passantino’s complaint is the latest development in a long-running battle between Trump and his allies and the January 6 committee. Trump has repeatedly denied any responsibility for the riot and has sought to undermine the committee’s investigation, calling it a “witch hunt” and accusing its members of bias against him. Several of his close associates, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, have been held in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the committee’s requests for information.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal Legal Assistant

USA-AZ-Tucson

Full-Time Benefits Offered 401K, Dental, Life, Medical, Vision Compensation $20 to $25 p...

Apply now

Medical Records/Billing Paralegal

USA-IL-Fairview Heights

The Law Office of Jerome, Salmi & Kopis, LLC, is seeking a full-time Medical Record/Billing Paralega...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-WA-Seattle

Fox Ballard is a premier Pacific Northwest civil litigation law firm with a focus on healthcare rela...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-GA-Sandy Springs

Immediate position available for Litigation Paralegal with minimum three years of experience in...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Labor and Employment Attorney

USA-NY-Binghamton

Binghamton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks labor and employment attorney w...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move cooley
84
Legal News

Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move
Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years Cravath, Swaine & Moore
76
Biglaw

Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years
Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle twitter
356
Legal News

Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle
Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again johnson & johnson
92
Legal News

Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again
US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications market decline
96
Legal News

US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications
Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown economic slowdown
106
Legal News

Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown
Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss goodwin
121
Biglaw

Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss
Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses” availability
112
Legal News

Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses”
Fast Food Feud: Chipotle Takes Legal Action Against Sweetgreen for Stealing ‘Chipotle Chicken’ Bowl CHIPOTLE
90
Public Interest

Fast Food Feud: Chipotle Takes Legal Action Against Sweetgreen for Stealing ‘Chipotle Chicken’ Bowl
Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services MASS DISMISSAL
197
Legal News

Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services

Legal Career Resources

April 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Wilshire Law Firm

Wilshire Law Firm: Providing Compassionate Legal Representation with a Strong Emphasis on Employee Growth and Development Wilshire Law Firm: Empowering Employees with a Focus on Compassionate Legal Representation Wilshire Law Firm is a full-service law firm based in Los Angeles, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top