Legal News

Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Cooley LLP, a Silicon Valley-based law firm, has postponed the start date for its incoming class of new associates until next year. The firm, whose client list includes top tech companies, has pushed back the start date for its newest class of first-year associates from November to January 2024. The delay follows a move by the law firm last year to lay off 150 attorneys and staff across its US offices.

Cooley declined to comment on the postponement of the start date. However, according to sources familiar with the situation, the delay is likely due to shifting economic conditions that have stalled demand for business transactions work and forced some firms to trim their headcounts. Summer Eberhard, a legal recruiter at Major Lindsey & Africa, said, “Other firms may follow suit as they try and cut costs to keep the associates they have right now.”

The delay at Cooley follows fresh rounds of associate layoffs at other law firms, including Kirkland & Ellis and Gunderson Dettmer. Last week, Kirkland & Ellis, the world’s largest law firm by gross revenue, made cuts to its associate ranks after mid-year performance reviews.

  
What
Where


Meanwhile, like Cooley, a top legal adviser in Silicon Valley, Gunderson Dettmer said it was letting go of 10% of its attorneys, paralegals, and staff “in response to current macroeconomic and market conditions.” The firm also said it might delay first-year associate start dates.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

The delay in the start date for Cooley’s first-year associates from the graduating class of 2023 is not an isolated incident. Junior associates have had a tough time over the past few years, with some law firms delaying the start dates for their incoming first-year classes during the height of the pandemic. Others made pay cuts, layoffs, or other moves to trim costs.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




By 2021, booming transactions markets created a frenzied demand for associate talent, forcing firms to hike salaries and roll out bonuses. However, some firms found themselves with more associates than work as demand later cooled. Katherine Loanzon, a New York-based managing director of Kinney Recruiting, predicts that other firms will follow Cooley’s lead in delaying start dates, particularly firms that overhired in 2021 and are expecting large first-year classes this fall.

Eberhard said, “Like the financial crisis in 2008/2009, firms are having to make difficult decisions, and we won’t likely see the impact of those decisions for several years.” It is also unclear whether firms will change their approach to recruiting going forward, according to Loanzon. She said, “It’s probably a lesson to everyone that sometimes maybe, it’s smarter to be a little bit more conservative in planning the future.”



Despite the delay, Cooley has committed to providing a $10,000 stipend to first-year associates during the delay period. The move is expected to significantly impact the legal industry, particularly law firms that are already struggling to retain their associates. However, whether other law firms will follow Cooley’s lead in delaying start dates remains to be seen.

In conclusion, the delay in the start date for Cooley’s first-year associates reflects the changing economic conditions and the need for law firms to cut costs. While other firms may follow suit, the impact of the delay on the legal industry remains to be seen.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal Legal Assistant

USA-AZ-Tucson

Full-Time Benefits Offered 401K, Dental, Life, Medical, Vision Compensation $20 to $25 p...

Apply now

Medical Records/Billing Paralegal

USA-IL-Fairview Heights

The Law Office of Jerome, Salmi & Kopis, LLC, is seeking a full-time Medical Record/Billing Paralega...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-WA-Seattle

Fox Ballard is a premier Pacific Northwest civil litigation law firm with a focus on healthcare rela...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-GA-Sandy Springs

Immediate position available for Litigation Paralegal with minimum three years of experience in...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Labor and Employment Attorney

USA-NY-Binghamton

Binghamton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks labor and employment attorney w...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move cooley
84
Legal News

Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move
Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years Cravath, Swaine & Moore
76
Biglaw

Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years
Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle twitter
356
Legal News

Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle
Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again johnson & johnson
92
Legal News

Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again
US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications market decline
96
Legal News

US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications
Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown economic slowdown
106
Legal News

Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown
Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss goodwin
121
Biglaw

Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss
Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses” availability
112
Legal News

Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses”
Fast Food Feud: Chipotle Takes Legal Action Against Sweetgreen for Stealing ‘Chipotle Chicken’ Bowl CHIPOTLE
90
Public Interest

Fast Food Feud: Chipotle Takes Legal Action Against Sweetgreen for Stealing ‘Chipotle Chicken’ Bowl
Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services MASS DISMISSAL
197
Legal News

Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services

Legal Career Resources

April 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Wilshire Law Firm

Wilshire Law Firm: Providing Compassionate Legal Representation with a Strong Emphasis on Employee Growth and Development Wilshire Law Firm: Empowering Employees with a Focus on Compassionate Legal Representation Wilshire Law Firm is a full-service law firm based in Los Angeles, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top