Legal News

Fisher Phillips adds former Amazon and Tesla Lawyer to their Employment Law Team
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Fisher Phillips, a labor and employment law firm based in Atlanta, announced on Tuesday the addition of Robin Repass as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office. Repass, a former member of Amazon’s global standards and compliance team, will join Fisher Phillips’ workplace safety and catastrophe management practice and work with the firm’s manufacturing, transportation, and supply chain teams.

With a background in workplace safety, Repass has advised companies in various sectors, including automobile, manufacturing, mining, steel, and solar energy, on health and safety projects, as well as litigation and investigations from the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Prior to her time at Amazon, Repass worked at SolarCity Corp and later at Tesla Inc after it acquired the solar panel company. She also spent just over a year as a shareholder at labor and employment firm Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart in Denver.

According to Dan Farrington, co-managing partner of Fisher Phillips’ D.C. office, Repass’ addition to the firm will help attract talent and grow its international employment and government affairs practices. Fisher Phillips recently announced plans to double its Washington-area office space and move locations from Bethesda, Maryland to downtown D.C.

  
What
Where


The move to expand its presence in Washington reflects Fisher Phillips’ efforts to keep up with the changing legal landscape, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has increased workplace safety concerns and related legal issues as employers try to navigate evolving regulations and guidelines.

Find the best legal talent in the industry by posting your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

In this environment, Repass’ expertise in workplace safety will be a valuable asset to Fisher Phillips’ clients, who will likely face more scrutiny from OSHA and other regulatory bodies in the coming months and years. Repass’ experience working with companies in various industries, including highly regulated ones, will also be an advantage in helping clients stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Fisher Phillips’ decision to expand its presence in Washington reflects a broader trend among law firms looking to grow their government affairs practices. With the Biden administration in power, many firms see an opportunity to help clients navigate the new administration’s policies and priorities, particularly in labor and employment law, healthcare, and environmental regulation.

Overall, Repass’ addition to Fisher Phillips highlights the importance of workplace safety in today’s legal landscape, as well as the growing demand for legal services related to government affairs. As more employers grapple with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and changing regulatory landscape, firms like Fisher Phillips will be well-positioned to help clients stay ahead of the curve.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal Legal Assistant

USA-AZ-Tucson

Full-Time Benefits Offered 401K, Dental, Life, Medical, Vision Compensation $20 to $25 p...

Apply now

Medical Records/Billing Paralegal

USA-IL-Fairview Heights

The Law Office of Jerome, Salmi & Kopis, LLC, is seeking a full-time Medical Record/Billing Paralega...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-WA-Seattle

Fox Ballard is a premier Pacific Northwest civil litigation law firm with a focus on healthcare rela...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-GA-Sandy Springs

Immediate position available for Litigation Paralegal with minimum three years of experience in...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Labor and Employment Attorney

USA-NY-Binghamton

Binghamton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks labor and employment attorney w...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move cooley
84
Legal News

Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move
Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years Cravath, Swaine & Moore
76
Biglaw

Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years
Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle twitter
356
Legal News

Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle
Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again johnson & johnson
92
Legal News

Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again
US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications market decline
96
Legal News

US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications
Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown economic slowdown
106
Legal News

Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown
Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss goodwin
121
Biglaw

Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss
Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses” availability
112
Legal News

Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses”
Fast Food Feud: Chipotle Takes Legal Action Against Sweetgreen for Stealing ‘Chipotle Chicken’ Bowl CHIPOTLE
90
Public Interest

Fast Food Feud: Chipotle Takes Legal Action Against Sweetgreen for Stealing ‘Chipotle Chicken’ Bowl
Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services MASS DISMISSAL
197
Legal News

Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services

Legal Career Resources

April 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Wilshire Law Firm

Wilshire Law Firm: Providing Compassionate Legal Representation with a Strong Emphasis on Employee Growth and Development Wilshire Law Firm: Empowering Employees with a Focus on Compassionate Legal Representation Wilshire Law Firm is a full-service law firm based in Los Angeles, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top