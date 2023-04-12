Fisher Phillips adds former Amazon and Tesla Lawyer to their Employment Law Team

Fisher Phillips, a labor and employment law firm based in Atlanta, announced on Tuesday the addition of Robin Repass as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office. Repass, a former member of Amazon’s global standards and compliance team, will join Fisher Phillips’ workplace safety and catastrophe management practice and work with the firm’s manufacturing, transportation, and supply chain teams.



With a background in workplace safety, Repass has advised companies in various sectors, including automobile, manufacturing, mining, steel, and solar energy, on health and safety projects, as well as litigation and investigations from the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Prior to her time at Amazon, Repass worked at SolarCity Corp and later at Tesla Inc after it acquired the solar panel company. She also spent just over a year as a shareholder at labor and employment firm Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart in Denver.



According to Dan Farrington, co-managing partner of Fisher Phillips’ D.C. office, Repass’ addition to the firm will help attract talent and grow its international employment and government affairs practices. Fisher Phillips recently announced plans to double its Washington-area office space and move locations from Bethesda, Maryland to downtown D.C.



The move to expand its presence in Washington reflects Fisher Phillips’ efforts to keep up with the changing legal landscape, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has increased workplace safety concerns and related legal issues as employers try to navigate evolving regulations and guidelines.

In this environment, Repass’ expertise in workplace safety will be a valuable asset to Fisher Phillips’ clients, who will likely face more scrutiny from OSHA and other regulatory bodies in the coming months and years. Repass’ experience working with companies in various industries, including highly regulated ones, will also be an advantage in helping clients stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.



Fisher Phillips’ decision to expand its presence in Washington reflects a broader trend among law firms looking to grow their government affairs practices. With the Biden administration in power, many firms see an opportunity to help clients navigate the new administration’s policies and priorities, particularly in labor and employment law, healthcare, and environmental regulation.



Overall, Repass’ addition to Fisher Phillips highlights the importance of workplace safety in today’s legal landscape, as well as the growing demand for legal services related to government affairs. As more employers grapple with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and changing regulatory landscape, firms like Fisher Phillips will be well-positioned to help clients stay ahead of the curve.



