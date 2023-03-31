Biglaw

Latham & Watkins Recruits Antitrust Partner from Linklaters in London
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Latham & Watkins, a prominent U.S. law firm, has appointed Simon Pritchard, an experienced antitrust partner, to its London office. Pritchard joins Latham & Watkins from Linklaters, where he worked as a partner for a decade. His expertise includes healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods, retail, transport, and chemicals industries. During his career, he has worked on several high-profile cases, including assisting Novartis in its three-way, inter-conditional asset swap with GSK in 2015 and helping Seagate Technology obtain E.U. approval for its acquisition of Samsung’s global hard disk drive business in 2011.

Mandy Reeves, global chair of Latham’s antitrust and competition practice, expressed excitement about Pritchard’s addition to the team, highlighting his experience and potential to help clients navigate the active enforcement and merger control efforts by regulators such as the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the European Commission, and other international regulatory bodies.

Pritchard is also no stranger to public service. He served as the U.K.’s first senior director for mergers at the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) for five years from 2003, before the OFT’s merger with the CMA. This experience has given him a unique perspective on the regulatory process and the potential impact of antitrust and competition law on businesses and markets.

  
What
Where


Latham & Watkins has made the appointment as part of its ongoing efforts to expand and strengthen its antitrust and competition practice in the U.K. and Europe. The firm is one of the world’s largest law firms and is well known for its expertise in complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters.

Put yourself in the best position to find the perfect job with LawCrossing â€“ submit your resume today!

Latham & Watkins’ antitrust and competition practice is well positioned to help clients navigate the complex legal landscape of antitrust and competition law. The practice has a strong track record of advising on high-stakes transactions, regulatory matters, and litigation. With Pritchard’s addition, the firm is well-positioned to continue to provide its clients with top-notch legal expertise and guidance in the U.K. and Europe.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney Family Law

USA-CA-San Diego

FAMILY LAW-ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY Doppelt and Forney is a growing boutique law firm specializing in F...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Salisbury

Job details Salary $50,000 - $58,000 a year Job Type Full-time Qualifications ...

Apply now

Real Estate Partner (100% Work From Home)

USA-DE-Dover

Culhane Meadows PLLC, one of the largest non-traditional distributed law firms in the country, ...

Apply now

Patent Partner for software, electrical, and electro-mechanical arts (100% Work From Home)

USA-TX-Houston

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a registered patent attorney with  experience in the softwa...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Massive $480 Million SPAC Deal Derails: White & Case Settles in Unprecedented Settlement White & Case
60
Biglaw

Massive $480 Million SPAC Deal Derails: White & Case Settles in Unprecedented Settlement
Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World samir deger-sen
69
Breaking News

Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World
Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent Crowell
131
Biglaw

Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent
Cadwalader Loses Top Structured Finance Partners to Winston in NY and Dallas CLEARY GOTTLIEB
72
Legal News

Cadwalader Loses Top Structured Finance Partners to Winston in NY and Dallas
Cleary Gottlieb’s Latest UK Hire Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World: Linklaters Partner Joins Forces cleary gottlieb
74
Biglaw

Cleary Gottlieb’s Latest UK Hire Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World: Linklaters Partner Joins Forces
Stanford Law’s Federalist Society Event Falls Flat: Associate Dean Deems Exchange Unproductive federal society
55
Law Students

Stanford Law’s Federalist Society Event Falls Flat: Associate Dean Deems Exchange Unproductive
Shock survey reveals most lawyers shunning game-changing AI technology
96
Home

Shock survey reveals most lawyers shunning game-changing AI technology
Deutsche Bank Pays $1.6 Billion in Settlement for Bernard Madoff Scandal Claims DEUTSCHE BANK
44
Legal News

Deutsche Bank Pays $1.6 Billion in Settlement for Bernard Madoff Scandal Claims
Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals upload
94
Lawyers

Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals
Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant jenner & block
90
Breaking News

Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant

Legal Career Resources

March 24, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Sholes & Miller, LLP

Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Sholes & Miller, LLP, we understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top