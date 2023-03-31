North Carolina Gun Rights Bill Vetoed by Governor Overridden by Lawmakers

North Carolina has passed a controversial bill allowing its residents to purchase a handgun without a permit, in a move criticized by the state’s governor, Roy Cooper. The bill, enacted by the House in a 71-46 vote, was passed by the Senate in a party-line vote. The legislation eliminates the need for a permit from the sheriff’s office, thereby removing the background checks currently required for gun purchases. However, those who purchase a gun from a licensed dealer will still need a permit for concealed carry and will also be subject to a national background check.



The bill also allows people to carry guns on “certain school properties” that serve as a place where people attend religious services and school. This has been a particularly contentious issue, with critics arguing that it increases the risk of gun violence in schools and other public spaces. Supporters of the bill argue that it is a victory for Second Amendment rights and will make it easier for law-abiding citizens to protect themselves and their families.



Governor Cooper vetoed the bill last Friday, citing concerns about removing background checks and the potential risk to public safety. He tweeted, “allowing known domestic abusers and mentally ill people to buy handguns put communities at risk.” However, his veto was overridden by the Senate, prompting criticism from gun control advocates and other bill opponents.



The decision to pass the bill has been met with mixed reactions. Supporters of the legislation argue that it is an essential step towards protecting the Second Amendment rights of North Carolinians and that it will make it easier for law-abiding citizens to purchase and carry guns for self-defense. However, opponents of the bill are concerned that it will increase the risk of gun violence and make it easier for dangerous individuals to obtain firearms.

Critics have also argued that the bill is a response to recent mass shootings and other acts of gun violence and represents a failure to address the underlying causes of these incidents. Some have called for increased investment in mental health services and other measures to prevent gun violence rather than simply making it easier for people to obtain firearms.



The bill’s passage will likely significantly affect gun control and public safety in North Carolina. Supporters of the legislation will no doubt welcome the increased access to firearms, while opponents will continue to raise concerns about the potential risks of the bill. Ultimately, the decision will come down to how well the state can balance the need for Second Amendment rights with the need to protect public safety.



