Gwyneth Paltrow Prevails in Utah Ski Accident Case As Jury Rules In Her Favor
A jury in Utah has ruled in favor of Gwyneth Paltrow in a civil lawsuit brought against her by Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, who alleged that the actress caused him injuries in a ski slope collision at an upscale Park City resort in 2016. The jury found that Sanderson was 100% at fault for the incident and awarded Paltrow the $1 in symbolic damages she had asked for in a countersuit.

According to Sanderson, he suffered a concussion and four broken ribs in the incident, leading to a traumatic brain injury. In the civil trial, he sought more than $300,000 in damages from Paltrow in the civil aid that a woman he later learned was Paltrow was skiing out of control when she ran into his back and sent him flying on a hill at Deer Valley Resort. A friend of Sanderson’s testified that he saw Paltrow crash into the former doctor.

Conversely, Paltrow denied causing the accident and claimed that Sanderson struck her from behind. During her testimony, Paltrow told jurors that she was skiing with her two children when “two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart, and then there was a body pressing against me, and there was a very strange grunting noise.” She said both fell to the ground, with Paltrow on top of Sanderson in a heap of skis and limbs.

  
“I did not cause the accident, so I cannot be at fault for anything that subsequently happened to him,” Paltrow said.

The eight-person jury ultimately sided with Paltrow, ruling that Sanderson was entirely at fault for the collision.

The “Shakespeare in Love” actor, also known for her Goop lifestyle brand, smiled as the verdict was read. Her attorney said in court that she would not comment on the decision.

The case highlights the risks and potential legal consequences of skiing accidents, often resulting in serious injuries. In some cases, injured parties may pursue legal action against the person they believe caused the accident, seeking compensation for damages such as medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering.



However, as with any legal case, the burden of proof falls on the plaintiff to establish that the defendant was responsible for their injuries. In this case, the jury ultimately determined that Sanderson had failed to meet that burden and that Paltrow was not at fault for the collision.

Skiing accidents can be severe and even deadly despite the case’s outcome. Skiers and snowboarders are urged to take appropriate safety precautions when hitting the slopes, including wearing appropriate protective gear, staying aware of their surroundings, and following all posted rules and regulations.

