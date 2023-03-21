Biglaw

Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office
Boston-based law firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo announced on Monday that it is opening its first international office in Toronto. This expansion follows the announcement that the firm plans to open an office in Miami later this year.

To establish its presence in Canada, Mintz has hired five attorneys from rival law firms in Toronto. Michael Akkawi, Mitch Frazer, and Cheryl Reicin are joining Mintz from Torys, a Toronto-based law firm, where they were practice leaders. Akkawi led the firm’s private equity and fund formation practice, while Frazer and Reicin were heads of the pensions and employment, and life sciences practices, respectively.

Eric Foster, who was head of Dentons’ Canadian cannabis practice, will be focusing on capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. According to Mintz, Lee Johnson, who joins from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, will counsel life sciences clients, in part, on patent prosecution.

  
What
Where


The new team will provide legal services to Canadian companies and investors looking to do business in the U.S. The Toronto office will also support Mintz’s existing U.S. clients seeking cross-border legal services. According to Mitch Frazer, who will be the managing partner of the Toronto office, “Canadian companies and investors are increasingly looking to the U.S., and we are excited to be plugging into a platform and business network that will be beneficial to our clients.”

Bob Bodian, managing member of Mintz, said the firm is securing office space and hopes to have 25 lawyers working in Canada’s biggest city within the next few months. The Toronto office will bring the total number of Mintz lawyers to over 500.

Mintz announced that it would launch a Miami office later this year in January. Bodian said the Miami office would open by mid-fall at the latest. Mintz’s continued expansion is part of its commitment to providing exceptional legal services to its clients.

Representatives from Dentons Canada wished Eric Foster well and thanked him for his contributions. Representatives from Torys and Wilson Sonsini did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



Mintz’s expansion into Canada marks a significant milestone for the Boston-based law firm as it continues to grow and provide exceptional legal services to its clients. With the Toronto office, Mintz is well-positioned to serve Canadian companies and investors seeking legal representation in the U.S. and support its existing U.S. clients seeking cross-border legal services. Mintz’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, combined with its reputation for providing high-quality legal services, positions the firm well for continued success in the future.

