Mintz Law Firm Partners with Clara to Support Emerging Companies Ecosystem

Mintz is a leading law firm that has recently entered into a unique partnership with Clara, a legal tech startup that provides digital tools to help founders form, manage, and scale their startups. The partnership between Mintz and Clara is the latest in a series of innovative and creative ways that Mintz is supporting the emerging companies’ ecosystem.

Mintz is a full-service law firm that has been providing creative, entrepreneurial counsel for decades to innovative companies across a wide range of sectors, including life sciences, healthcare, technology, FinTech, PropTech, EdTech, energy and sustainability (EnergyTech), sports and entertainment, real estate, construction and infrastructure, retail and consumer products, and education and non-profit. The firm has a strong reputation for supporting startups from idea to exit and has represented venture capital firms and other private equity investors, as well as venture capital-backed businesses in all stages, from early- or seed-stage investments through subsequent multi-investor and late-stage financings and IPOs.

The partnership with Clara is an innovative move that has further immersed Mintz as a key provider of legal services in the startup ecosystem. Under the partnership, Mintz has created the templates for founders to form Delaware companies and all of the additional documentation they may need to start a business in the U.S. or enter into an accelerator or venture builder program. This collaboration aligns Mintz with a digital partner that allows them to provide Clara’s users with a cost-efficient way to start their business legally compliant.

Clara is a LegalOS that provides digital tools to help founders form and scale their businesses and manage their cap tables. Established in 2019, Clara currently has over 4,000 startups on its platform. The partnership with Mintz has enabled Clara to enter the U.S. market and support its growing roster of U.S.-based customers. Clara’s LegalOS digitizes and automates legal tasks for founders, including digital company formations, cap table and data room management, and automated legal document generation, covering SAFEs, ESOPs, and more, all supported by the platform’s predictive education function.

As the exclusive legal partner to Clara in the U.S., Mintz ensures that founders of U.S. startups who use Clara’s platform can access all of the right documentation in an easy-to-use format and in one place. Mintz can then assist such users with any further needs they may have. Mintz Venture Capital and Emerging Companies Member, Sam Effron, adds that they look forward to having the opportunity to work with them.

The partnership with Clara is just one example of how Mintz is supporting the emerging companies’ ecosystem. In Summer 2022, the firm signed on with Antler Innovation U.S. LLC as the exclusive legal partner to its portfolio companies in the U.S. Mintz works with clients to examine their corporate requirements, financing avenues, intellectual property protection, employment issues, and regulatory and compliance needs and assesses how these impact their businesses and strategies. The firm advises first-time and serial entrepreneurs, and executives of growing companies, helping them develop and acquire new technologies, defend against competitors, and remain compliant with applicable regulations.

Mintz has a strong reputation for providing creative, entrepreneurial counsel covering the full spectrum of legal services. The firm is adept at handling cutting-edge challenges like privacy and data security issues. They have a team of lawyers with expertise across a variety of sectors and practice areas and have consistently been recognized as a top-tier law firm by leading legal directories.

Mintz’s partnership with Clara is a significant milestone in the firm’s efforts to support the emerging companies’ ecosystem. It highlights the firm’s commitment to providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to its clients. Mintz has a proven track record of providing creative, entrepreneurial counsel to startups and emerging companies, and their collaboration with Clara further strengthens their position as a leading provider of legal services in the startup ecosystem.

