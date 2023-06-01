Biglaw

Mintz Expands California Presence with Addition of Kirkland Patent Partner
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, a reputable U.S. law firm headquartered in Boston, recently announced a significant addition to its team as part of its ongoing expansion efforts on the West Coast. The firm has successfully hired a patent litigator from a rival firm in San Diego, aiming to bolster its presence in California.

Reza Dokhanchy, an experienced patent and trade secret lawyer, has joined Mintz’s intellectual property practice, leaving his position as a partner at Kirkland & Ellis after a tenure of nearly 11 years. With a focus on advising clients in the technology and life sciences sectors, Dokhanchy has an impressive track record. One of his notable achievements includes representing Motorola Solutions Inc. in a high-stakes trade secret theft and copyright infringement case against Chinese competitor Hytera Communications Corp. In 2020, Dokhanchy played a pivotal role in securing a substantial $764.6 million jury verdict in favor of Motorola.

Throughout his career, Dokhanchy has provided legal counsel to prominent companies such as Honda Motor Co Ltd, Sierra Wireless, Fitbit Inc, and Intel Corp, as highlighted in his online Mintz biography. The move to Mintz signifies his commitment to furthering his career while contributing his expertise to the firm’s intellectual property practice.

  
What
Where


Mintz’s strategic hiring of Dokhanchy is part of a broader trend in California, where the firm has been actively expanding its presence by attracting top legal talent. Earlier this month, Mintz welcomed Daniel Cody, a former partner from Jones Day with a focus on healthcare, and Marc Axelbaum, a white-collar lawyer from Pillsbury, both based in San Francisco. These additions align with the firm’s core life sciences, healthcare, private equity, and technology strengths.

According to Bob Bodian, Managing Partner at Mintz, the firm has been fully committed to strengthening its position in San Francisco, emphasizing the significance of the California market. Mintz presently operates with approximately 20 lawyers in San Francisco, and Bodian expressed intentions to double that number within the next few years. With around 400 clients already in the San Francisco area, the firm is strategically positioned to capitalize on the region’s legal needs.

While San Francisco remains a priority, Bodian also highlighted the importance of the San Diego office, which currently boasts a team of over 50 lawyers. In addition to San Diego, Mintz maintains a presence in Los Angeles, further solidifying its footprint in California.

Looking beyond California, Mintz aims to expand its reach in its newer locations of Toronto and Miami. In March, the firm opened its Toronto office with a group of lawyers transitioning from various rival firms. Since then, the office has steadily grown to nearly 20 lawyers. Furthermore, Mintz plans to officially launch its Miami office in the fall, pending two lawyers’ completion of the Florida bar exam this summer.



With these strategic expansions, Mintz is poised to strengthen its service capabilities across multiple jurisdictions. By attracting top-tier legal professionals and capitalizing on its industry strengths, the firm continues to enhance its reputation as a leading law firm in the United States.

