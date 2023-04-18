Mintz Law Firm Expands in New York with Addition of Private Equity Partner

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo, a Boston-founded law firm with approximately 600 lawyers, announced on Monday that it has hired Andrew Hulsh to join its New York office. Hulsh, who comes from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, advises middle-market private equity funds and focuses on the renewable energy, life sciences, and healthcare sectors. He stated that his client base was an “incredible fit” for Mintz. Hulsh is a member of the firm, which is the equivalent of a partner.



According to the firm, Hulsh advises private equity and venture capital sponsors and public and private companies on domestic and international mergers and acquisitions and investment deals. Hulsh declined to name specific clients but indicated they supported his move.



Hulsh is based in Mintz’s new, larger Manhattan office space, where the firm relocated in late 2020. The move has created room for up to 175 lawyers in New York, where the firm presently has more than 130 attorneys. The new space has single-size individual offices, continuing a trend by some firms to move away from apportioning office size by lawyer rank. Hulsh said it “sends a message” that all lawyers work together towards common goals.



Hulsh’s previous leadership positions include serving as vice chairman of the corporate and securities practice at Pepper Hamilton, which merged with Troutman Sanders in 2020, and as co-chair of the North American private equity practice at Mayer Brown. He also worked at Dechert and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

Mintz grew its private equity practice last month with the addition of Michael Akkawi, who previously led the private equity and fund formation practice at Toronto-founded law firm Torys. His hire came as part of Mintz’s office launch in Toronto, its first international outpost.



According to a spokesperson for Troutman Pepper, the law firm has yet to comment on Hulsh’s departure.



