Legal News

Mintz Law Firm Expands in New York with Addition of Private Equity Partner
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo, a Boston-founded law firm with approximately 600 lawyers, announced on Monday that it has hired Andrew Hulsh to join its New York office. Hulsh, who comes from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, advises middle-market private equity funds and focuses on the renewable energy, life sciences, and healthcare sectors. He stated that his client base was an “incredible fit” for Mintz. Hulsh is a member of the firm, which is the equivalent of a partner.

According to the firm, Hulsh advises private equity and venture capital sponsors and public and private companies on domestic and international mergers and acquisitions and investment deals. Hulsh declined to name specific clients but indicated they supported his move.

Hulsh is based in Mintz’s new, larger Manhattan office space, where the firm relocated in late 2020. The move has created room for up to 175 lawyers in New York, where the firm presently has more than 130 attorneys. The new space has single-size individual offices, continuing a trend by some firms to move away from apportioning office size by lawyer rank. Hulsh said it “sends a message” that all lawyers work together towards common goals.

  
What
Where


Hulsh’s previous leadership positions include serving as vice chairman of the corporate and securities practice at Pepper Hamilton, which merged with Troutman Sanders in 2020, and as co-chair of the North American private equity practice at Mayer Brown. He also worked at Dechert and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

Looking for flexibility in your legal career? Search BCG Attorney Search for remote and part-time job opportunities.

Mintz grew its private equity practice last month with the addition of Michael Akkawi, who previously led the private equity and fund formation practice at Toronto-founded law firm Torys. His hire came as part of Mintz’s office launch in Toronto, its first international outpost.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




According to a spokesperson for Troutman Pepper, the law firm has yet to comment on Hulsh’s departure.

Mintz’s addition of Hulsh enhances the firm’s capabilities and expertise in the competitive legal landscape. With his extensive experience advising middle-market private equity funds and his focus on renewable energy, life sciences, and healthcare sectors, Hulsh is well-positioned to contribute to the firm’s continued success.



Furthermore, the firm’s decision to relocate to a larger office space and move away from the traditional approach of apportioning office size by lawyer rank demonstrates its commitment to collaboration and a modern approach to legal practice. These factors, coupled with the recent expansion of the private equity practice through the hiring of Michael Akkawi and the launch of a Toronto office, demonstrate Mintz’s strategic growth plans and dedication to delivering exceptional legal services to clients.

Mintz’s hiring of Andrew Hulsh, a seasoned legal professional with extensive experience advising middle-market private equity funds, highlights the firm’s commitment to enhancing its capabilities and expertise. Additionally, the firm’s recent relocation to a larger office space, move away from traditional office size apportionment, and strategic growth plans through the addition of Michael Akkawi and the launch of a Toronto office demonstrate its dedication to providing exceptional legal services to clients.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Attorney

USA-NC-Denver

The Deaton Law Firm, PLLC, a boutique business law firm located in the Lake Norman area, is searchin...

Apply now

Associate General Counsel/Investment Compliance Officer Job Posting

USA-IL-Chicago

Responsibilities The Associate General Counsel/Investment Compliance Officer is responsible for gen...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

  Fulltime position for an attorney licensed in Tennessee. The primary practice areas are re...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-PA-Morton

Delaware County headquartered civil litigation boutique seeks associate w/0-2 yrs exp. Must have "fi...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession lawyer brink
88
Law Students

Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession
Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened judge removal
103
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened
Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman judge
97
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman
Shearman & Sterling Implements Further Staff Reductions in Latest Cost-Cutting Move Shearman & Sterling
143
Breaking News

Shearman & Sterling Implements Further Staff Reductions in Latest Cost-Cutting Move
Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed stress
142
Law Life

Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed
Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move cooley
174
Legal News

Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move
Restructuring Partner with Akin Gump Transitions to Cleary after Many Years Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
81
Legal News

Restructuring Partner with Akin Gump Transitions to Cleary after Many Years
Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years Cravath, Swaine & Moore
126
Biglaw

Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years
Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle twitter
441
Legal News

Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle
BigLaw Firm’s Confidential Data Exposed in Major Cyberattack on Vendor data breach
99
Legal Technology News

BigLaw Firm’s Confidential Data Exposed in Major Cyberattack on Vendor

Legal Career Resources

April 14, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Leventry, Haschak & Rodkey, L.L.C.

Leventry, Haschak & Rodkey, L.L.C: A Law Firm with a Positive Approach, Employee-Friendly Policies and Legal Expertise Leventry, Haschak & Rodkey, L.L.C. is a law firm based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania that offers clients a broad range of legal services. With […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top