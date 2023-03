Mr. Dewey was briefing his client, who was about to testify in his own defense.

“You must swear to tell the complete truth. Do you understand?”

The client replied that he did.

What

Where

Search Jobs

The lawyer then asked, “Do you know what will happen if you don’t tell the truth?”

The client looked back and said, “I imagine that our side will win.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More