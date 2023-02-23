Legal News

Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer
Apollo Global Management, one of the worldâ€™s leading private equity firms, has announced that it has hired Whitney Chatterjee as its new Chief Legal Officer. Chatterjee, a law firm Sullivan & Cromwell partner, will join Apollo next month as General Counsel, covering the firmâ€™s asset management and retirement services businesses. She will take up her new role as Chief Legal Officer next year.

Chatterjeeâ€™s appointment comes as longtime Chief Legal Officer John Suydam prepares to step down from his role since 2006. Suydam will remain at Apollo as a Senior Advisor and Partner.

Based in New York, Chatterjee is currently the head of the investment management practice at Sullivan & Cromwell. At the firm, she has advised clients, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., SoftBank Group Corp., and Allianz Global Investors. Her experience advising some of the worldâ€™s largest financial institutions and investors will be invaluable in her new role at Apollo.

  
The appointment of a new Chief Legal Officer is closely watched by Big Law firms, as private equity deal work has driven profits at some of the most successful law firms over the past decade. Having an alumnus in a top legal position at a private equity group is a significant coup for law firms, as it can lead to lucrative advisory work.

Chatterjeeâ€™s appointment is the latest in a series of high-profile hires by Apollo. In 2021, the firm tapped Jay Clayton, the former US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman, as its Lead Independent Director. Clayton is also a Senior Policy Advisor and Of Counsel at Sullivan & Cromwell, where he previously held leadership positions before his SEC stint.

Private equity firms like Apollo have been among the most prominent clients for law firms in recent years, as they have pursued an increasing number of large-scale mergers and acquisitions. For example, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison has handled a significant portion of Apolloâ€™s deal work over the years, including advising on a $43 billion acquisition last year of retirement services company Athene.

Chatterjeeâ€™s experience in corporate law and advising financial institutions and investors will be crucial as Apollo continues to expand and evolve. She will ensure the firmâ€™s legal and regulatory compliance aligns with its business strategy and objectives.

Overall, the appointment of Whitney Chatterjee as Apolloâ€™s next Chief Legal Officer is a significant development in the world of private equity and Big Law. Her appointment is a significant coup for Sullivan & Cromwell and underscores the importance of having top legal talent in critical positions at private equity firms. As Apollo continues to grow and diversify, Chatterjeeâ€™s expertise will be invaluable in ensuring that the firm stays on track and complies with regulatory requirements.



