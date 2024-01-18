Legal News

Thomas James Homes Welcomes Franco Tenerelli as Chief Legal Officer
Leading Replacement Homebuilder Appoints Tenerelli to Executive Leadership Team

Thomas James Homes, the nation’s largest replacement homebuilder, has recently announced a significant addition to its executive leadership team. Franco Tenerelli, a seasoned homebuilding executive with an impressive track record, has been appointed the Chief Legal Officer. This strategic move comes as Thomas James Homes prepares for a pivotal moment in its trajectory – the transition to a public company.

A Seasoned Executive with Proven Success

Franco Tenerelli brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served as the Chief Legal Officer for Landsea Homes (NASDAQ: LSEA) for the past eight years. As a founding Landsea Homes executive team member, Tenerelli played a crucial role in making the company public on NASDAQ. Under his leadership, Landsea Homes transformed from a startup into Builder Magazine’s prestigious 2022 Builder of the Year.

Before his tenure at Landsea Homes, Tenerelli served as the Regional Counsel for Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL), where he managed the legal affairs for the entire western region. His comprehensive understanding of the legal landscape within the homebuilding industry makes him a valuable addition to Thomas James Homes.

Impressive Educational Background

Franco Tenerelli holds a bachelor’s degree from UCLA, a JD from Loyola Law School, and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. His educational background complements his extensive industry experience, providing a well-rounded perspective to navigate the complex legal aspects of the homebuilding business.

Strengthening the Executive Leadership Team

With the appointment of Mr. Tenerelli, Thomas James Homes solidifies its executive leadership team, which consists of seasoned professionals with diverse industry and non-industry backgrounds. This strategic alignment aims to enhance the company’s capabilities and ensure a seamless transition into the public domain.

About Thomas James Homes

Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, Thomas James Homes (TJH) is the leading single-lot replacement homebuilder, offering unparalleled access to new homes in sought-after neighborhoods. Currently overseeing more than 500 homes in production across Southern California, Northern California, the Pacific Northwest, and Arizona, TJH focuses on delivering design-driven homes in communities with high demand for new construction.



