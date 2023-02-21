IRS Chief Counsel Seeks to Recruit 12+ Tax Attorneys for Hiring

The Internal Revenue Service’s Office of Chief Counsel has announced its intention to hire additional attorneys to help improve the experience for taxpayers and address complex non-compliance cases. According to William Paul, Principal Deputy Chief Counsel/Deputy Chief Counsel (Technical), the agency is looking for attorneys interested in litigation, providing legal advice on intricate tax matters, or working on published tax guidance to help the public better understand tax laws.



Attorney positions are available in multiple cities throughout the country. To view the complete list of job openings, individuals can search for “IRS Chief Counsel” on USAJOBS.gov. The agency has already posted the first set of job announcements, accessed through the links provided for Large Business & International Positions, Small Business/Self Employed Positions, and Technical Positions.



Starting this September, the Chief Counsel will also begin recruiting law students pursuing a law degree or an L.L.M. in taxation and recent law school graduates for its Honors Program.

