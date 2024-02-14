Hogan Lovells Welcomes Major Legal Team Acquisition

A significant legal team comprising over 30 professionals, notably 23 Finance and M&A lawyers spearheaded by Patrizio Messina, has officially joined the ranks of Hogan Lovells. The transition follows their departure from the U.S.-based firm Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, as announced by Hogan Lovells on Wednesday.

Team Focus and Placement

The newly integrated team is poised to concentrate on various legal domains such as structured finance, debt capital markets, and M&A activities. Operating from Hogan Lovells’ offices in Milan and Rome, this strategic move aims to fortify the firm’s presence and capabilities within these sectors, as highlighted in an official statement by the firm.

Leadership Restructuring

In a noteworthy leadership shift, Patrizio Messina steps into the role of managing partner for Italy, succeeding Luca Picone. Messina’s seasoned expertise and leadership acumen are anticipated to further bolster Hogan Lovells’ strategic vision and operational effectiveness. Alongside him, Vittorio Moresco assumes the position of deputy managing partner, enhancing the firm’s leadership synergy and depth.

Expanded Legal Force in Italy

With the incorporation of this substantial legal ensemble, Hogan Lovells significantly bolsters its legal firepower in Italy. The addition brings the firm’s total legal cohort in the country to over 160 professionals, inclusive of 26 partners. This augmentation not only underscores Hogan Lovells’ commitment to providing top-tier legal services but also underscores its continued growth and prominence in the Italian legal landscape.

