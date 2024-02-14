Lawyers

Hogan Lovells Welcomes Major Legal Team Acquisition
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A significant legal team comprising over 30 professionals, notably 23 Finance and M&A lawyers spearheaded by Patrizio Messina, has officially joined the ranks of Hogan Lovells. The transition follows their departure from the U.S.-based firm Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, as announced by Hogan Lovells on Wednesday.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Team Focus and Placement

The newly integrated team is poised to concentrate on various legal domains such as structured finance, debt capital markets, and M&A activities. Operating from Hogan Lovells’ offices in Milan and Rome, this strategic move aims to fortify the firm’s presence and capabilities within these sectors, as highlighted in an official statement by the firm.

  
What
Where


Leadership Restructuring

In a noteworthy leadership shift, Patrizio Messina steps into the role of managing partner for Italy, succeeding Luca Picone. Messina’s seasoned expertise and leadership acumen are anticipated to further bolster Hogan Lovells’ strategic vision and operational effectiveness. Alongside him, Vittorio Moresco assumes the position of deputy managing partner, enhancing the firm’s leadership synergy and depth.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Expanded Legal Force in Italy

With the incorporation of this substantial legal ensemble, Hogan Lovells significantly bolsters its legal firepower in Italy. The addition brings the firm’s total legal cohort in the country to over 160 professionals, inclusive of 26 partners. This augmentation not only underscores Hogan Lovells’ commitment to providing top-tier legal services but also underscores its continued growth and prominence in the Italian legal landscape.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Expelled White Law Student Allowed to Pursue Discrimination Lawsuit Against Howard University School of Law
Breaking News

Expelled White Law Student Allowed to Pursue Discrimination Lawsuit Against Howard University School of Law
University of California College of the Law Prevails in Lawsuit Over Name Change
Law Students

University of California College of the Law Prevails in Lawsuit Over Name Change
Federal Prosecutors Charge 70 NYCHA Employees in Bribery Scheme
Legal News

Federal Prosecutors Charge 70 NYCHA Employees in Bribery Scheme
UC Berkeley Argues First Amendment Protects Against Antisemitism Lawsuit
Law Students

UC Berkeley Argues First Amendment Protects Against Antisemitism Lawsuit
Report Highlights: Associates’ Retention Factors in Law Firms
Lawyers

Report Highlights: Associates’ Retention Factors in Law Firms
Stuart Delery Returns to Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
Legal News

Stuart Delery Returns to Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
Arnold & Porter Bolsters Its Team with Six New Partners from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
Legal News

Arnold & Porter Bolsters Its Team with Six New Partners from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
Arrest Made in Sweepstakes Fraud Scheme
Legal News

Arrest Made in Sweepstakes Fraud Scheme
Insights from the Largest Survey of Transgender Individuals in the United States
Breaking News

Insights from the Largest Survey of Transgender Individuals in the United States
Former Biglaw Tax Partner Sentenced for Tax Scheme
Lawyers

Former Biglaw Tax Partner Sentenced for Tax Scheme

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top