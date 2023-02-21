Legal Jokes

7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom

The world of law can be daunting and complex, full of legalese and technical jargon that can make even the most straightforward legal issues seem confusing. From strange lawsuits to unexpected twists and turns, some legal cases are so unbelievable that they defy explanation. 

These legal ditties cover everything from contracts and liability to insurance and torts, all in an informative and entertaining way. Whether you’re a law student or just someone looking to brush up on your legal knowledge, these 7 of the most incredible legal cases will leave you speechless. These stories may be unbelievable, but they are all real and have left a lasting impact on the legal world.

Get ready to be shocked and amazed by the outrageous ditties from the courtroom.

  
SEVENTH PLACE

A jury in Austin, Texas awarded Kathleen Robertson $80,000 after she broke her ankle by tripping over a running toddler inside a furniture store. What surprised the store owners was that the toddler in question was actually Robertson’s own son. Despite this twist, the jury of Robertson’s peers found the store responsible for the incident and awarded her compensation.

SIXTH PLACE

A 19-year-old Los Angeles, California resident named Carl Truman received a settlement of $74,000 along with the coverage of his medical expenses after his neighbor accidentally ran over his hand with a Honda Accord. It was later revealed that Truman was attempting to steal the neighbor’s hubcaps at the time of the incident and was unaware that someone was in the driver’s seat. Despite the circumstances, Truman was still awarded compensation for his injuries.

FIFTH PLACE

Terrence Dickson was caught in a precarious situation in Bristol, Pennsylvania after burglarizing a home. While trying to leave through the garage, the automatic door opener malfunctioned, leaving him trapped inside. To make matters worse, the door that connected the garage to the house was locked and he couldn’t re-enter. As a result, he was forced to spend EIGHT DAYS surviving on a meager diet of dry dog food and Pepsi.

In an unexpected turn of events, Dickson sued the homeowner’s insurance company, claiming that he experienced significant mental anguish during his confinement. Despite the seemingly outrageous nature of the claim, the jury ruled in his favor and ordered the insurance company to pay him a whopping $500,000 for his suffering.

FOURTH PLACE

Jerry Williams, a resident of Little Rock, Arkansas, received fourth place in the Stella’s awards, where he was granted $14,500 along with medical expenses. This compensation was provided to Williams as he was bitten on his posterior by his neighbor’s beagle, despite the dog being on a chain inside its owner’s fenced yard. The jury, however, did not grant Williams the full amount he requested, as they suspected that the beagle might have been provoked during the incident. This suspicion was based on the fact that Williams had allegedly climbed over the fence into his neighbor’s yard and repeatedly shot the beagle with a pellet gun.



THIRD PLACE

A jury ordered a Philadelphia restaurant to pay $113,500 to Amber Carson of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, after she slipped on a spilled soft drink and fractured her tailbone. The soft drink was on the floor due to Ms. Carson’s actions, as she had thrown it at her boyfriend during an argument just 30 seconds before the incident.

SECOND PLACE

Kara Walton from Claymont, Delaware filed a lawsuit against a nearby city’s nightclub owner after falling from the bathroom window and losing her two front teeth. The incident occurred as Ms. Walton attempted to sneak in through the ladies’ room window to avoid paying the $3.50 cover charge. Despite her unlawful behavior, the jury ordered the nightclub to pay Ms. Walton $12,000 and cover her dental expenses. It’s an unexpected verdict, to say the least.

FIRST PLACE

In Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Mrs. Merv Grazinski purchased a 32-foot Winnebago motor home. During her first trip home from an OU football game, she set the cruise control to 70 mph and left the driver’s seat to make a sandwich in the back.

Predictably, the motor home veered off the freeway, crashed, and overturned. Mrs. Grazinski then sued Winnebago for failing to include a warning in the owner’s manual stating that she could not leave the driver’s seat while the cruise control was engaged.

To the surprise of many, the Oklahoma jury awarded her a staggering $1,750,000 and a replacement motor home. Winnebago subsequently revised their manuals in the event that other individuals with similar misunderstandings purchased their vehicles.

This incident has prompted some to question the sanity of the US court system.

In conclusion, the legal system is designed to bring justice and fairness to all parties involved, but sometimes the outcomes of certain cases can leave us in disbelief. The seven cases discussed here showcase the stranger side of the legal system. While these cases may seem unbelievable, they remind us that the law constantly evolves and that anything can happen in a courtroom. Whether you’re a lawyer, judge, or simply an interested observer, these outrageous legal cases will surely leave you speechless.

