Mintz Law Firm Expands with Proskauer Patent Litigation Team

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, a U.S. law firm, announced on Monday its acquisition of a life sciences patent litigation team from Proskauer Rose, led by Siegmund Gutman.

Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Gutman’s Leadership Role

Siegmund Gutman, former head of Proskauer’s life sciences patent team, has joined Mintz’s Los Angeles office as a member. In his new role, Gutman will lead Mintz’s life sciences litigation practice and co-lead its patent litigation practice.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Expertise and Experience

Gutman brings with him extensive experience, having represented prominent clients like Alvogen Pine Brook, Amgen, Natco Pharma, and Oxford Immunotec Global in previous patent disputes.

Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market 2024â€”an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Endorsement from Mintz

Michael Renaud, chair of Mintz’s intellectual property division, praised Gutman, stating, “Sige is regarded as one of the top life sciences patent litigators in the country.”

Want to stay ahead of the competition? Here’s what you need to do.

Team Expansion

Alongside Gutman, Mintz welcomes “nearly a dozen” lawyers from Proskauer’s Boston, Los Angeles, and New York offices. Among them is David Hanna, a former Proskauer of counsel, who joins Mintz as a member in its Los Angeles branch.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More