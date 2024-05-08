Mintz Law Firm Expands with Proskauer Patent Litigation Team

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, a U.S. law firm, announced on Monday its acquisition of a life sciences patent litigation team from Proskauer Rose, led by Siegmund Gutman.
Gutman’s Leadership Role
Siegmund Gutman, former head of Proskauer’s life sciences patent team, has joined Mintz’s Los Angeles office as a member. In his new role, Gutman will lead Mintz’s life sciences litigation practice and co-lead its patent litigation practice.
Expertise and Experience
Gutman brings with him extensive experience, having represented prominent clients like Alvogen Pine Brook, Amgen, Natco Pharma, and Oxford Immunotec Global in previous patent disputes.
Endorsement from Mintz
Michael Renaud, chair of Mintz’s intellectual property division, praised Gutman, stating, “Sige is regarded as one of the top life sciences patent litigators in the country.”
Team Expansion
Alongside Gutman, Mintz welcomes “nearly a dozen” lawyers from Proskauer’s Boston, Los Angeles, and New York offices. Among them is David Hanna, a former Proskauer of counsel, who joins Mintz as a member in its Los Angeles branch.