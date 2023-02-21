Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day!

It’s what’s important that counts.
A lawyer parks his brand-new Porsche in front of the office to show it off to his colleagues.
As he’s getting out of the car, a semi-trailer comes flying along too close to the curb and takes off the door before speeding off.
Distraught, the lawyer grabs his cell and calls the Police. Five minutes later, the police arrive.
Before the officer has a chance to ask any questions, the lawyer starts screaming hysterically,
“My Porsche, my beautiful silver Porsche is ruined! No matter how long it’s in the shop, it simply will never be the same again!”
After the lawyer finally finishes his rant, the policeman shakes his head in disgust.
“I can’t believe how materialistic you bloody lawyers are,” he says. “You lot are so focused on your possessions that you don’t notice anything else in your life.”
“How can you say such a thing at a time like this?” snaps the lawyer.
The policeman replies, “Didn’t you notice your arm was torn off?”
The lawyer looks down in horror. He screams,
“Oh my God, where’s my Rolex?