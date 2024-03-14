Biden’s Candid Law School Confession

The Challenge of Cold Calls: Biden’s Law School Days

It appears that even Presidents of the United States are not immune to the anxiety-inducing “cold calls” from professors. During a notable testimony, President Joe Biden reminisced about his nerve-wracking experience in a first-year torts class at Syracuse University College of Law. This particular class involved a method where professors randomly call on students to discuss legal casesâ€”a technique known to induce dread among law students. Biden’s anecdote surfaced in his October dialogue with Special Counsel Robert Hur, who was examining Biden’s management of governmental documents.



Biden’s Torts Tale in Testimony

A 258-page transcript, publicly disclosed on Tuesday, captures Biden’s five-hour session with Hur, spotlighting the memorable torts class story. Biden painted the picture of facing a “really difficult professor” in this foundational law course, which delves into personal injuries and property damage. On being asked to elucidate a case he hadn’t prepared for, Biden admitted to improvising a ten-minute response, earning unexpected applause from his classmates. Despite the praise, his professor pointed out the irrelevance of his remarks but predicted Biden’s potential success as a trial lawyer. This admission underscored Biden’s light-hearted approach to his law school years. Responses from the White House or Syracuse Law, Biden’s alma mater, were pending at the time of reporting. Interestingly, Hur’s investigation into Biden concluded without charges, attributing his actions to the lapses of an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Skepticism and Reflections on a Legal Career

Derek Muller, a law professor from Notre Dame, expressed skepticism towards Biden’s story, arguing that such a classroom reaction is virtually unheard of in the annals of American legal education. Biden’s testimony also covered his trajectory post-law school, highlighting his roles ranging from a trial firm attorney to a public defender, and eventually, a political figure aiming to revamp the Democratic Party in Delaware. These revelations were part of Biden’s explanation for retaining various notes and materials throughout his career.

Biden’s Academic Controversies

Biden’s tenure at Syracuse Law wasn’t devoid of controversy. During his 1988 presidential run, Biden faced criticism for plagiarizing a paper in his first year, a mistake he attributed to a misunderstanding of citation practices. This incident, coupled with the revelation of his mediocre law school performance, painted a complex picture of his academic journey.



