Get to Know Fani Willis, the Tenacious Prosecutor Considering Charges Against Trump

Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County in Georgia, is pursuing a criminal investigation of former US President Donald Trump over his contacts with state officials concerning the 2020 US election. Willis has been described as a “pit bull in the courtroom” known for taking an aggressive approach to her cases. Bringing criminal charges against a former president would be a significant departure for Willis, whose office typically focuses on violent crime and wrongdoing in the Atlanta area.



Willis has a history of taking on tough cases and using an anti-racketeering law meant to break up organized crime. She has employed this law in cases against teachers who cheated to improve standardized test scores and against a rapper accused of gang activity.



Willis, a Democrat who is Black, has taken an aggressive approach in the Trump investigation, subpoenaing some of his allies, including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, while waging court battles to compel their testimony. In a CNN interview last year, she emphasized her commitment to upholding the law regardless of the individual’s political affiliation, socioeconomic status, or race.



At the heart of the investigation is Trump’s January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, asking him to “find” just enough votes to reverse his narrow loss in the pivotal state to Democrat Joe Biden. Willis is also examining a scheme to appoint an alternate slate of electors in a bid to award Georgia’s electoral votes to Trump rather than Biden ahead of congressional certification of the election results.



To assist with the Trump investigation, Willis retained private Atlanta lawyer John Floyd, who wrote a guide on prosecuting state racketeering charges and worked with Willis on the teacher case. The move led to speculation that she is building a case against Trump or his associates around Georgia’s anti-organized crime law.



Trump has accused Willis of targeting him for political gain and criticized her handling of violent crime in Atlanta, Georgia’s largest city and part of Fulton County. Willis has been criticized for straying beyond the law’s intended use and targeting speech protected by the US Constitution.



Despite criticism, Willis remains committed to her pursuit of justice. In a recent court hearing, she indicated that a decision on whether to bring criminal charges against Trump was “imminent” after a special grand jury completed its work. Portions of the grand jury’s report are expected to be publicly released, though any recommendations on criminal charges will remain sealed for now. No charges may arise from the investigation.



Willis’s upbringing in a household where her father was a criminal defense attorney and member of the Black Panther Party has likely influenced her career path and tenacity in the courtroom. She graduated from Howard University, a historically Black college in Washington, and Emory University School of Law in Atlanta before working as a criminal defense and family law attorney in private practice. She worked in the Fulton County prosecutor’s office from 2001 to 2018 before being elected as a county prosecutor in 2020. Willis faces re-election next year.



In conclusion, Fani Willis is a formidable prosecutor taking on a significant case in pursuing criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. Her tenacity and use of anti-racketeering laws have garnered both criticism and admiration. The outcome of the investigation remains to be seen, but Willis’s commitment to justice remains unwavering.

