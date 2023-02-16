Governor Hochul’s Nominee for Top State Judge Rejected by New York Senate

In a surprising move, the New York State Senate rejected Governor Kathy Hochul’s choice for the state’s highest-ranking judge. Hector LaSalle, the presiding justice of a mid-level state appeals court in Brooklyn, was Hochul’s nominee for the chief judge of the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals. LaSalle would have been the first Hispanic chief judge of the state’s highest court if confirmed.



The rejection is seen as a significant defeat for Governor Hochul, who failed to overcome opposition from her own party to the nomination. Many progressive Democrats objected to LaSalle’s nomination, citing concerns that he was too conservative on abortion rights and unions. They had hoped Hochul would replace former Chief Judge Janet DiFiore with a more liberal judge.



DiFiore and the other six Court of Appeals judges had been nominated by Hochul or her Democratic predecessor Andrew Cuomo. However, progressives feared that LaSalle would join a four-judge bloc and prolong what they viewed as the panel’s rightward tilt. This included a decision in April 2022 that threw out a Democratic-drawn congressional redistricting map. Republicans picked up three seats in the House of Representatives after the map was redrawn.



LaSalle’s rejection came as Hochul was preparing to negotiate a new state budget with legislators. The vote was a victory for the Constitution, according to Governor Hochul, who issued a statement following the decision. However, she clarified that it was not a vote on the merits of Justice LaSalle, who she believes is an overwhelmingly qualified and talented jurist.



The rejection of LaSalle’s nomination was not unexpected, as there had been significant opposition to his candidacy from progressive Democrats. Last week, a Republican senator sued to force a floor vote, which the Senate Judiciary Committee had blocked in January. According to published reports, senators voted almost entirely along party lines, with Democrats opposing and Republicans supporting LaSalle’s nomination.



Now that LaSalle’s nomination has been rejected, Governor Hochul will have to make a new nomination. In her statement, she reiterated her commitment to selecting a qualified candidate to lead the court and deliver justice, stating that this is what New Yorkers deserve.



In conclusion, the rejection of Governor Hochul’s choice for the state’s highest-ranking judge is a significant blow to her leadership and legislative agenda. However, it also highlights the importance of having a fair and impartial judiciary in New York. As Governor Hochul moves forward with a new nomination, she will need to balance the desires of progressives with the need for a qualified and impartial judge who can lead the state’s highest court.

