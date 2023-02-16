Legal News

California’s Ban on Forced Arbitration Agreements in Workplace Disputes Blocked by 9th Circuit
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A federal appeals court has blocked a California law that makes it a crime to require employees to sign agreements for arbitration of workplace disputes. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled that the Federal Arbitration Act preempted the law. The law, known as Assembly Bill 51, passed in 2019, made it a crime to require employees or job seekers to agree to arbitration. However, it did not make mandatory arbitration clauses unenforceable to avoid the preemption issue.

The 9th Circuit had previously upheld parts of California law. Still, it withdrew the opinion and granted a rehearing after the US Supreme Court found that parts of a different law were preempted. Groups, including the US Chamber of Commerce, challenged the California law.

In the majority opinion for the 9th Circuit panel, Judge Sandra Ikuta wrote, “Because the FAA’s purpose is to further Congress’ policy of encouraging arbitration, and AB 51 stands as an obstacle to that purpose, AB 51 is therefore preempted.”

  
What
Where


Judge William Fletcher had previously voted to uphold parts of AB 51. He switched his stance after the rehearing and joined Ikuta’s opinion.

This decision has significant implications for California’s employment laws. Mandatory arbitration agreements have been a contentious issue for many years, with some arguing that they give too much power to employers and limit employees’ ability to seek justice for workplace disputes. In contrast, supporters of mandatory arbitration argue that it is a more efficient and cost-effective way of resolving disputes and can provide a more level playing field for all parties involved.

Overall, this decision is a reminder of the ongoing debate over the use of mandatory arbitration agreements in the workplace. While many employers argue that these agreements are necessary for efficient dispute resolution, others believe they limit employees’ ability to seek justice for workplace issues. As this case and others like it continue to make their way through the courts, it is clear that the debate is far from over.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




REFERENCES:



9th Circuit blocks California’s ban on forced arbitration agreements in workplace disputes

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney, Conservatorships, Probate & Estate Planning

USA-CA-Torrance

Qualifications Wills, trusts, & estate law: 3 years (Required) California State Bar...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-PA-Harrisburg

PARALEGAL– Handler Henning & Rosenberg, a Central PA plaintiff personal injury law firm in Har...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-AZ-Phoenix

Full-Time Benefits Offered 401K, Dental, Life, Medical Compensation $65,000 to $75,000...

Apply now

Immigration Attorney

USA-TX-Dallas

Akula and Associates PC is a full-service immigration law firm located in Dallas, Texas. We are pass...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Lawyer

USA-NY-Clinton

Clinton office of our client seeks an associate lawyer with 2-7 years of relevant experience.

Apply Now

Commercial Real Estate Attorney

USA-VA-Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial real estate atto...

Apply Now

Civil Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of our client seeks a civil associate attorney preferably with 3-5 years of exper...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court UIC LAW PROFESSOR
53
Legal News

Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court
First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology openai
59
Legal Technology News

First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology
Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling las vegas
112
Lawyers

Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling
Jones Day’s $100 Million Gain Through a Debated Bankruptcy Strategy: A Closer Look jones day
142
Biglaw

Jones Day’s $100 Million Gain Through a Debated Bankruptcy Strategy: A Closer Look
New Judge Assigned to J&J Talc Lawsuits in New Jersey judge
62
Legal News

New Judge Assigned to J&J Talc Lawsuits in New Jersey
Elon Musk’s Targeted Law Firm Halts Twitter Case Proceedings elon twitter
50
Legal News

Elon Musk’s Targeted Law Firm Halts Twitter Case Proceedings
Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York orrick
46
Biglaw

Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York
Harvard Law School Student Accused of Bias-Motivated Assault Arrested harvard law
47
Law Students

Harvard Law School Student Accused of Bias-Motivated Assault Arrested
Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff procopio
137
Legal Layoff News

Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff
San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution san francisco prostitution
50
Legal News

San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit – Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top