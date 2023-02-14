Foley Hoag Law Firm Expands to Denver, Extending its Reach to the West

Boston-based law firm Foley Hoag has announced the opening a new office in Denver, Colorado, marking the company’s first outpost outside of the Northeast region of the United States. The move is part of Foley Hoag’s continued expansion and commitment to providing legal services to clients in various industries and sectors.



Partners Christopher Mosley and Brooke Yates will lead the Denver office, who joined Foley Hoag from Denver-founded midsize firm Sherman & Howard earlier this year. Mosley and Yates specialize in advising companies on insurance recovery and multi-party commercial litigation, both nationally and internationally.



Foley Hoag’s expansion into Denver comes as the city experiences significant growth in key business areas such as clean energy, healthcare, life sciences, cannabis, and technology. With the addition of a Denver office, Foley Hoag now has five offices, including Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and Paris, France.



According to Foley Hoag managing partner Jim Bucking, “Denver is a dynamic city with business strengths that align well with our platform.” The move to expand the company’s presence to the West is an exciting step forward in the firm’s continued growth.



Yates echoed Bucking’s sentiment, noting that the team has brought their clients along and expanded their base since moving to the new location. While she declined to name specific clients, Yates noted that the team had seen positive growth and engagement from their regional clients.

Foley Hoag’s expansion to Denver reflects a broader trend of law firms opening and growing in the Mountain West over the past few years. In addition to Colorado, Salt Lake City, Utah, has become an attractive location for firms looking to expand their regional footprint. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Kirkland & Ellis, and Foley & Lardner are just a few firms that have recently established a presence in the area.



Foley Hoag’s move to open a Denver office marks an exciting development for the firm and its clients. As the company continues to expand and diversify its offerings, it will be interesting to see how it navigates the unique opportunities and challenges of the West’s legal landscape.

