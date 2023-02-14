Biglaw

Foley Hoag Law Firm Expands to Denver, Extending its Reach to the West
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Boston-based law firm Foley Hoag has announced the opening a new office in Denver, Colorado, marking the company’s first outpost outside of the Northeast region of the United States. The move is part of Foley Hoag’s continued expansion and commitment to providing legal services to clients in various industries and sectors.

Partners Christopher Mosley and Brooke Yates will lead the Denver office, who joined Foley Hoag from Denver-founded midsize firm Sherman & Howard earlier this year. Mosley and Yates specialize in advising companies on insurance recovery and multi-party commercial litigation, both nationally and internationally.

Foley Hoag’s expansion into Denver comes as the city experiences significant growth in key business areas such as clean energy, healthcare, life sciences, cannabis, and technology. With the addition of a Denver office, Foley Hoag now has five offices, including Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and Paris, France.

  
What
Where


According to Foley Hoag managing partner Jim Bucking, “Denver is a dynamic city with business strengths that align well with our platform.” The move to expand the company’s presence to the West is an exciting step forward in the firm’s continued growth.

Yates echoed Bucking’s sentiment, noting that the team has brought their clients along and expanded their base since moving to the new location. While she declined to name specific clients, Yates noted that the team had seen positive growth and engagement from their regional clients.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Foley Hoag’s expansion to Denver reflects a broader trend of law firms opening and growing in the Mountain West over the past few years. In addition to Colorado, Salt Lake City, Utah, has become an attractive location for firms looking to expand their regional footprint. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Kirkland & Ellis, and Foley & Lardner are just a few firms that have recently established a presence in the area.

Foley Hoag’s move to open a Denver office marks an exciting development for the firm and its clients. As the company continues to expand and diversify its offerings, it will be interesting to see how it navigates the unique opportunities and challenges of the West’s legal landscape.



REFERENCES:

Boston law firm Foley Hoag expands west with Denver launch

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Managing Immigration Attorney

USA-MA-Fall River

Leading Immigration law firm is seeking a managing immigration attorney to join our team in Massachu...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-NJ-Vineland

Job details Job Type Full-time Qualifications Legal Office: 1 year (Required) ...

Apply now

Family Attorney

USA-CA-Upland

$25 to $50 Hourly Employment Type Full-Time Benefits/Perks Careers Advancement Opp...

Apply now

Copy of Attorney

USA-FL-Jacksonville

Becoming a Marine Judge Advocate presents a unique opportunity to practice law across diverse legal ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Civil Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of our client seeks a civil associate attorney preferably with 3-5 years of exper...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of our client seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years of personal injury litigatio...

Apply Now

General Liability Attorney

USA-NY-Hicksville

Hicksville office of our client seeks attorney with 5-8 years of experience in general liability, La...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York orrick
46
Biglaw

Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York
Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff procopio
123
Legal Layoff News

Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff
San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution san francisco prostitution
45
Legal News

San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution
Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
488
Legal Technology News

Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
Leading Biglaw Firm Increases Billable Hours Demand, Causing Outrage Among Junior Lawyers perkins coie
46
Biglaw

Leading Biglaw Firm Increases Billable Hours Demand, Causing Outrage Among Junior Lawyers
Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History Benjamin Crump
100
Lawyers

Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History
California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets prostitution
76
Public Interest

California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets
Sony Challenges Microsoft’s Broad Subpoena in FTC Antitrust Lawsuit sony antitrust
52
Legal Technology News

Sony Challenges Microsoft’s Broad Subpoena in FTC Antitrust Lawsuit
Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff law firm downsize
87
Legal Layoff News

Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff
Biometric Privacy Protection Becomes Focus for State Legislators amid Legal Challenges biometric privacy
63
Legal News

Biometric Privacy Protection Becomes Focus for State Legislators amid Legal Challenges

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit – Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top