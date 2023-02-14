AI and the Legal Industry: Only Inefficient Lawyers at Risk of Replacement

The Fourth Annual Lex Summit 2023, a legal technology conference, kicked off with opening remarks from Filevine CEO Ryan Anderson, who touched on artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on the legal profession. Anderson acknowledged the common belief that AI will replace lawyers but clarified that it would only replace those who fail to adapt to the changing landscape of legal technology.



Anderson emphasized the importance of adaptation when discussing the integration of AI into the legal space. Rather than focusing on the debate over whether AI will completely replace lawyers, the legal profession should instead consider how to properly police the use of algorithms and mitigate the risks associated with their implementation. According to Anderson, AI is not the last frontier in legal technology but rather the next logical step in the profession’s evolution, much like the introduction of computers.



Those who fail to integrate AI into their legal practice risk being left behind, much like the previous generation of lawyers who relied on book research and traditional methods. Lawyers must consider how AI can improve their workflow and efficiency rather than shying away from the technology altogether.



However, the responsibility for building the right AI tools for lawyers still lies with vendors, as the success of AI implementation in the legal space is dependent on reliable data. Without a platform to learn on, algorithms can only provide pedestrian results. Therefore, the challenge for the next few years will be to master the “garbage in” problem and leverage the data collected through documents, data storage, communications, and tracking workflows. Platforms like Filevine, which can best utilize this data, will define the success of AI in the legal profession.

Anderson’s remarks shed light on embracing AI in the legal profession rather than resisting its implementation. It is clear that the use of AI in the legal space is inevitable, and the onus is on lawyers to adapt and integrate it into their practice to stay relevant in the ever-changing legal landscape.





