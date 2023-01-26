Legal News

AI-powered ‘Robot Lawyer’ Makes History by Defending Human in US Court for the First Time
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

An accused’s court defense is set to be extended by yet another form – an Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled bot. According to the New York Post, history is set to be drafted in the United States next month when “the world’s first robot lawyer” will defend an alleged traffic rule violator.

The AI legal assistant, enabled by the DoNotPay application, will listen to court arguments in real-time and advise the defendant on how to respond via an earpiece. The defendant will only say what the DoNotPay AI instructs, according to a report by New Scientist. The location or defendant’s name is yet to be disclosed, but the in-person speeding ticket hearing is scheduled in a U.S. courtroom sometime in February.

DoNotPay will also cover the traffic ticket fine if the defendant loses the case. The company claims it took significant time and years of research and development efforts to train the AI legal assistant. The AI will reportedly analyze the courtroom arguments instead of responding to every statement made in the court.

  
What
Where


“We are trying to minimize our legal liability,” said DoNotPay’s founder and CEO, Joshua Browder. “And it’s not good if it twists facts and is too manipulative.”

DoNotPay is a downloadable mobile application that uses artificial intelligence to provide legal services. The app comes with a subscription cost of $36 for three months. DoNotPay began in 2015 as a basic chatbot to help users navigate bureaucratic and legal hassles, primarily using conversation templates. As it evolved, it expanded its services to include the ability to contest parking tickets and even assist with small claims court cases.

The use of AI in the legal system is a concept that has been introduced previously. Many companies have been working on developing AI-based legal assistants to help lawyers with research and document review. However, using AI as a legal representative in a courtroom is a first. It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the U.S. legal system and what implications it may have for the future of legal representation.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The use of AI in the legal system raises several ethical concerns. One of the main concerns is the question of accountability. If the AI legal assistant makes a mistake, who is held responsible? Is it the company that developed the AI or the individual who chose to use it? Additionally, there is concern that AI-based legal assistants may need to understand the nuances of the law fully and may need help to provide the best defense for a client.

In conclusion, the use of AI in the legal system is a groundbreaking development that has the potential to change the way legal representation is provided. However, it is essential to address the ethical concerns raised by this technology and ensure that it is used responsibly and ethically. The upcoming traffic rule violation case in the U.S. court will provide a glimpse into how AI-based legal assistants can be used in courtrooms and the implications of it.



REFERENCES:

In a â€˜historicâ€™ first, an AI-powered â€˜robot lawyerâ€™ will defend a human in US court

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal

USA-TX-Houston

Galloway’s Houston Office is seeking an insurance defense Paralegal. Tasks include legal resea...

Apply now

Legal Assistant - Insurance Defense

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Insurance Defense Firm seeks qualified legal secretary with minimum 2-4 year previous experience wit...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-MS-Oxford

Markow Walker, P.A. is currently seeking a Legal Secretary for our Oxford,MS location. Word and Word...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Attending court and administrative hearings and interviews, researching legal issues, writing b...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
82
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
World’s Richest Biglaw Firm Implements Stealth Layoffs to Cut Costs
41
Legal Layoff News

World’s Richest Biglaw Firm Implements Stealth Layoffs to Cut Costs
Silicon Valley Law Firm Gunderson Dettmer Experiences Layoffs Due to Tech Industry Slowdown
39
Legal Layoff News

Silicon Valley Law Firm Gunderson Dettmer Experiences Layoffs Due to Tech Industry Slowdown
Gunderson Associates Begins Operations Despite Layoffs and Delays
31
Legal News

Gunderson Associates Begins Operations Despite Layoffs and Delays
Goodwin Law Firm Acquires 14-Partner Troutman Pepper Group
77
Legal Layoff News

Goodwin Law Firm Acquires 14-Partner Troutman Pepper Group
Big Law Firms Reduce Staffing to Address Pandemic-Induced Over-Hiring
67
Legal Layoff News

Big Law Firms Reduce Staffing to Address Pandemic-Induced Over-Hiring
Leading Am Law Firm Announces Layoffs: How Will it Impact the Legal Industry?
86
Legal Layoff News

Leading Am Law Firm Announces Layoffs: How Will it Impact the Legal Industry?
After Boycott from Law Schools, U.S. News & World Report Changes Ranking System
33
Law Students

After Boycott from Law Schools, U.S. News & World Report Changes Ranking System
Layoffs and Stealth Cuts in Legal Tech Industry Amidst Economic Uncertainty
116
Legal News

Layoffs and Stealth Cuts in Legal Tech Industry Amidst Economic Uncertainty
New York Law Firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Announces Layoffs Due to Slowdown in Legal Industry
76
Legal Layoff News

New York Law Firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Announces Layoffs Due to Slowdown in Legal Industry

Legal Career Resources

January 25, 2023 The State of the 2023 Legal Market: A Comprehensive Review of Practice Areas and Geographic Markets Affected by Recessions

Many legal markets around the world have become more volatile, but opportunities for growth in areas related to corporate law, intellectual property, and international law. Recessions have caused some practice areas and geographic markets to suffer more than others. To […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top