Legal Tech Entrepreneur and Former Kirkland & Ellis Partner Unveil Groundbreaking AI Venture
Download PDF
A pioneering stride in legal technology emerges as Jimoh Ovbiagele, co-founder of the now-defunct ROSS Intelligence, collaborates with former Kirkland & Ellis partner, Jeffrey Gettleman, to introduce Bench IQ. This Toronto-based legal research startup, bolstered by the expertise of former ROSS senior software engineer Maxim Isakov, promises to revolutionize legal strategies through the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

Innovative Approach to Legal Strategy

Unlike conventional legal research platforms, Bench IQ harnesses AI to provide profound insights into the decision-making processes of individual judges. This cutting-edge technology extends beyond the analysis of written opinions, delving into the nuanced nuances of judicial rulings with unprecedented depth. Through comprehensive AI-driven analysis, lawyers gain an invaluable understanding of judges’ inclinations, enabling them to tailor arguments and optimize courtroom outcomes.

Impressive Pre-Seed Funding Round

In a testament to its potential, Bench IQ secured a substantial $2.1 million in a pre-seed funding round, co-led by prominent venture capital firms Maple and Haystack. Noteworthy contributions came from esteemed law firms including Cooley, Fenwick & West, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, alongside investments from Kirkland partners and other discerning entities. This infusion of capital underscores the confidence in Bench IQ’s disruptive approach to legal technology.

  
What
Where


Unveiling the Technology

While details regarding Bench IQ’s AI technology and dataset remain confidential due to pending patents, Ovbiagele assures its sophistication and comprehensiveness. The company’s CEO emphasizes the extensive reach of its dataset, covering 100% of judges’ rulings, thus providing unparalleled insights into judicial behavior.

Tailored Pricing Models and Growth Plans

Bench IQ adopts a flexible pricing strategy, offering both on-demand, per-hour pricing and annual subscription plans tailored to the needs of law firms. With 12 large law firms already onboard as “pilot” customers, the company anticipates rapid expansion, signaling its intent to aggressively scale its operations soon.

Competitive Landscape and Unique Value Proposition

In a landscape brimming with AI-based legal tech solutions, Bench IQ distinguishes itself by offering more than mere statistical analysis. Ovbiagele highlights Bench IQ’s emphasis on providing explanatory insights, going beyond surface-level descriptions to offer a profound understanding of judges’ legal reasoning.

Origins and Legal Battles

Gettleman traces the genesis of Bench IQ to his tenure at Kirkland, recognizing the ubiquitous challenge faced by attorneys in navigating the diverse judicial landscape with a standardized approach. Meanwhile, Ovbiagele’s former venture, ROSS Intelligence, confronts legal hurdles of its own, embroiled in litigation with Thomson Reuters over allegations of copyright infringement.

As Bench IQ strides forward with its groundbreaking approach to legal technology, it not only reshapes legal strategies but also underscores the transformative potential of AI in the legal domain.



