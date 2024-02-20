Legal News

Promptu Systems Revives Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Comcast
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Promptu Systems, a software development company, has rekindled a legal battle against Comcast over alleged patent infringement dating back to 2016. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit recently overturned a previous decision by a Pennsylvania district court, providing Promptu with a fresh opportunity to assert its claims of infringement.

Legal Background

Promptu initially filed a complaint against Comcast in 2016, alleging that the cable giant violated two of its patentsâ€”specifically, Patent Nos. 7,047,196 and 7,260,538. These patents pertain to technologies related to speech recognition and voice-command remote control methods. The dispute arose from Promptu’s assertion that Comcast had utilized its patented technology in its remotes and set-top boxes without authorization, following discussions between the two companies regarding potential collaboration.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Significance of the Case

The outcome of this legal battle holds significance within the realm of speech recognition and voice command technologies, which have become integral features in numerous consumer devices and software applications. These functionalities empower users to perform a variety of tasks, ranging from simple searches to controlling household appliances. Such technologies are ubiquitous in modern smartphones, smart speakers, and TV remote controls.

Industry Trends

Against the backdrop of an expanding interest in artificial intelligence, companies continue to innovate in the realm of voice assistants. For instance, at CES 2024, Telly, a free TV company, unveiled its AI voice assistant “Hey Telly,” powered by ChatGPT technology. This advancement aims to enrich the television viewing experience and is poised to evolve to recognize household members over time.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In a parallel development, OpenAI, the entity behind ChatGPT, enhanced its AI chatbot’s capabilities by enabling it to analyze images, listen attentively during conversations, and respond in a more human-like manner. Similarly, Amazon introduced an updated version of its Alexa voice assistant, designed to facilitate more natural and conversational interactions with users.

Industry Response

Neither Comcast nor Promptu Systems immediately provided comments regarding the revived legal proceedings. However, the case underscores the ongoing significance of intellectual property rights in the technology sector, particularly concerning the development and deployment of innovative solutions such as speech recognition and voice command technologies.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Levi & Korsinsky Agrees to Settle Retaliation Lawsuit Over Sex Discrimination Allegations
Lawyers

Levi & Korsinsky Agrees to Settle Retaliation Lawsuit Over Sex Discrimination Allegations
Latham & Watkins Implements Access Changes for Hong Kong Lawyers
Breaking News

Latham & Watkins Implements Access Changes for Hong Kong Lawyers
Federal Judge Blocks Ohio Law Requiring Parental Consent for Social Media Use by Minors
Breaking News

Federal Judge Blocks Ohio Law Requiring Parental Consent for Social Media Use by Minors
Massachusetts Judge Dismisses Lawsuits Against Harvard Over Mishandled Donated Bodies
Law Students

Massachusetts Judge Dismisses Lawsuits Against Harvard Over Mishandled Donated Bodies
California Appellate Court Partially Reverses Ruling in Yamaha Wage Dispute Case
Legal News

California Appellate Court Partially Reverses Ruling in Yamaha Wage Dispute Case
Department of Justice Seeks to Halt Youth Climate Lawsuit
Legal News

Department of Justice Seeks to Halt Youth Climate Lawsuit
Diamondback Energy’s Acquisition of Endeavor Energy Partners: A Landmark $26 Billion Deal
Legal News

Diamondback Energy’s Acquisition of Endeavor Energy Partners: A Landmark $26 Billion Deal
Hogan Lovells Achieves Record-Breaking Performance in 2023
Lawyers

Hogan Lovells Achieves Record-Breaking Performance in 2023
Trump Requests Supreme Court Intervention to Halt Criminal Prosecution
Legal News

Trump Requests Supreme Court Intervention to Halt Criminal Prosecution
Springfield City Council Unanimously Approves Ban on Gaming Machines Offering Monetary Prizes
Legal News

Springfield City Council Unanimously Approves Ban on Gaming Machines Offering Monetary Prizes

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top