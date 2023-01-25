Legal Layoff News

World’s Richest Biglaw Firm Implements Stealth Layoffs to Cut Costs
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

An economic downturn and a decline in corporate work have led to the implementation of stealth layoffs in Biglaw. These layoffs are a toxic business practice that allows firms to reduce headcount without confirming financially motivated layoffs. Instead, they will let go of associates or give them a certain amount of time to find a new job and frequently attribute the reductions to performance issues. This approach shifts blame for the cuts to the associates themselves and can be especially harmful during an economic downturn.

One of the firms following this script is Kirkland & Ellis, the world’s richest law firm, with $6,042,000,000 in gross revenue in 2021. The firm has recently let go of multiple corporate associates in Texas following performance reviews. The firm is contending with a downturn in corporate work and overcapacity of transactional hires made in response to last year’s surge in demand. The sources with direct contact with affected individuals said trimming associate ranks is a common practice for the highest-grossing law firm in the world and other big firms, as year’s end occasions a hard look at the financial performance of various practices and the performance of individual associates. But market conditions have made certain practices more vulnerable than others. Some sources said Kirkland’s latest cuts targeted more corporate associates than other practices.

The cuts come after the firm’s standard performance review period, but sources report this year has not been as busy at the firm as 2021 was. That year’s spike in corporate work specifically led to a correlating spike in lateral hires. And now, a significant amount of associates find themselves out of work. According to one of the sources, as many as 20 to 25 associates in Kirkland’s U.S. offices could have been affected by cuts in the last several weeks. Sources said that associates who were let go had reportedly been given warnings about low billable hours and other performance issues. They were offered several months’ severance for signing a nondisparagement agreement.

  
What
Where


It is crucial to note that this business practice is harmful to the associates that are let go, but also to the morale of the remaining associates, who may feel uncertain about their job security, and to the firm’s reputation. The practice of stealth layoffs is a toxic one and should be discouraged. Firms should be transparent and honest about their financial situation and the reasons for layoffs. Instead of shifting the blame to associates, the firms should take responsibility for their actions and be held accountable for the consequences. The legal industry should strive for a more ethical and fair way of handling economic downturns that do not harm the associates and the industry.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal

USA-TX-Houston

Galloway’s Houston Office is seeking an insurance defense Paralegal. Tasks include legal resea...

Apply now

Legal Assistant - Insurance Defense

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Insurance Defense Firm seeks qualified legal secretary with minimum 2-4 year previous experience wit...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-MS-Oxford

Markow Walker, P.A. is currently seeking a Legal Secretary for our Oxford,MS location. Word and Word...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Attending court and administrative hearings and interviews, researching legal issues, writing b...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
82
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
World’s Richest Biglaw Firm Implements Stealth Layoffs to Cut Costs
41
Legal Layoff News

World’s Richest Biglaw Firm Implements Stealth Layoffs to Cut Costs
Silicon Valley Law Firm Gunderson Dettmer Experiences Layoffs Due to Tech Industry Slowdown
39
Legal Layoff News

Silicon Valley Law Firm Gunderson Dettmer Experiences Layoffs Due to Tech Industry Slowdown
Gunderson Associates Begins Operations Despite Layoffs and Delays
31
Legal News

Gunderson Associates Begins Operations Despite Layoffs and Delays
Goodwin Law Firm Acquires 14-Partner Troutman Pepper Group
77
Legal Layoff News

Goodwin Law Firm Acquires 14-Partner Troutman Pepper Group
Big Law Firms Reduce Staffing to Address Pandemic-Induced Over-Hiring
67
Legal Layoff News

Big Law Firms Reduce Staffing to Address Pandemic-Induced Over-Hiring
Leading Am Law Firm Announces Layoffs: How Will it Impact the Legal Industry?
86
Legal Layoff News

Leading Am Law Firm Announces Layoffs: How Will it Impact the Legal Industry?
After Boycott from Law Schools, U.S. News & World Report Changes Ranking System
33
Law Students

After Boycott from Law Schools, U.S. News & World Report Changes Ranking System
Layoffs and Stealth Cuts in Legal Tech Industry Amidst Economic Uncertainty
116
Legal News

Layoffs and Stealth Cuts in Legal Tech Industry Amidst Economic Uncertainty
New York Law Firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Announces Layoffs Due to Slowdown in Legal Industry
76
Legal Layoff News

New York Law Firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Announces Layoffs Due to Slowdown in Legal Industry

Legal Career Resources

January 25, 2023 The State of the 2023 Legal Market: A Comprehensive Review of Practice Areas and Geographic Markets Affected by Recessions

Many legal markets around the world have become more volatile, but opportunities for growth in areas related to corporate law, intellectual property, and international law. Recessions have caused some practice areas and geographic markets to suffer more than others. To […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top