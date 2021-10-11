Foley & Larder Opens New Office in Salt Lake City

Foley & Larder Opens 25th Office in Salt Lake City

Foley & Larder LLP has announced the opening of its new office in Salt Lake City, Utah. This will be the firm’s 25th office globally. The firm has added an intellectual property litigation team from Maschoff Brennan, a mid-sized regional law firm specializing in intellectual property and complex litigation. The firm aims to expand its full-service offerings to clients in the Health Care & Life Sciences and Innovative Technology sectors.

The new four-member team consists of Partners David Wright and Jared Braithwaite, Senior Counsel Michael Manookin, and Special Counsel Taylor Wright. David will be joining the firm as the Office Managing Partner. The team is experienced in handling clients across the health technology, energy, security, and software industries.

David focuses his practice on complex and intellectual property litigations and represents clients in appellate and trial stages before state and federal courts including the U.S. Supreme Court and the International Trade Commission. He deals with a variety of issues including false advertising, theft of trade secrets, unfair competition, and trademark, copyright, and patent infringement cases. He also assists clients with transactional matters including licensing and contracts, and strategic implementation of IP policies and procedures.

Jared specializes in a wide range of intellectual property law issues including litigation, data breach, privacy, and intellectual property procurement. He provides full spectrum counseling relating to intellectual property protection and enforcement and minimizing information risk. He assists clients with a variety of matters including trademark, patent, copyrights, trade secrets, unfair competition, and other issues relating to business contracts. He represents clients before state and federal courts including the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals as well as the International Trade Commission.

Michael represents clients in complex and IP litigation and has represented clients in high-stakes patent litigation before the Federal District Court and the Internation Trade Commission. He has also worked at the Utah Supreme Court as an extern for Justice Thomas Lee.

Taylor represents clients in litigation, including national and international patent and trademark litigation and enforcement. He also counsels clients on issues relating to misappropriation of trade secrets, breach of contract, and trade dress infringement.

David Wright, Office Managing Partner of the newly opened office, said, “My colleagues and I are extremely excited to join Foley and leverage the firm’s national platform and expansive capabilities to provide better service and meet the legal needs of our clients. Additionally, having lived in the Salt Lake City area for my entire life, including graduating from the University of Utah and BYU law school and spending my career up to this point at Utah firms, I’m looking forward to expanding Foley’s local presence, growing the office, and stewarding community involvement.”

Jay Rothman, CEO and Chairman at Foley, said, “Salt Lake City is quickly gaining ground as one of the nation’s foremost technology and startup hubs, with a multitude of technology firms doing business in the metropolitan area. This is an opportunity for the firm to be at the forefront of the legal market in a vibrant and growing city. We are thrilled to welcome David and this team to the firm. They are all top-notch IP litigators who bring extensive experience that complements our existing practices and strengthens our abilities to be a strategic partner and meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

