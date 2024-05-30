Legal News

Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged Discrimination
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Summary

A Muslim attorney in Illinois has filed a lawsuit against Foley & Lardner, alleging that the law firm terminated her employment due to her support for Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Jinan Chehade, who was set to begin her position as an associate, claims she was dismissed after the firm scrutinized her social media posts and past involvement in pro-Palestinian activism. Foley & Lardner have denied the allegations, asserting their decision was based on statements Chehade made about the conflict. The lawsuit highlights ongoing tensions and the impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on various sectors, including the U.S. legal community.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Jinan Chehade, a recent graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, has taken legal action against Foley & Lardner, claiming discrimination based on ethnicity and religion. According to her lawsuit, the firm terminated her employment the day before she was scheduled to start, citing her pro-Palestinian stance in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

  
What
Where


Investigation and Termination

Chehade alleges that Foley & Lardner began an investigation into her background following her social media posts and comments criticizing Israel’s actions in the conflict. She asserts that senior partners questioned her about her previous involvement with the group Students for Justice in Palestine and her father’s work at a local mosque. Chehade contends that these inquiries were rooted in stereotypes about Arabs, Muslims, and Palestinians.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Firm’s Response to the Allegations

In response to the lawsuit, Foley & Lardner issued a statement declaring the claims to be without merit. The firm justified its decision to rescind Chehade’s employment offer, referencing the statements she made regarding Hamas’ attacks on Israel on October 7. Foley & Lardner maintained that their actions were not discriminatory but based on the content of Chehade’s remarks.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Broader Impact on the Legal Community

The controversy surrounding Chehade’s dismissal reflects broader tensions within the U.S. legal community related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Numerous U.S. law firms have called on law school deans to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia. However, these efforts have been met with criticism from Muslim groups, who argue that the focus has been disproportionately on discrimination against Jews.

Other Incidents and Responses

This case is not an isolated incident. Other law firms, including Winston & Strawn and Davis Polk & Wardwell, have also retracted job offers to students who expressed views supporting Palestine or held leadership roles in related organizations. Additionally, a group of federal law clerks recently criticized the judiciary for allegedly stifling their ability to speak out on the Gaza conflict.



Case Details

The case, Jinan Chehade v. Foley & Lardner, is being heard in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois under the case number 1:24-cv-04414. The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for how expressions of political views are handled within professional environments, particularly in the legal sector.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Columbia University Implements Safety Measures Amid Protests to Settle Lawsuit
Breaking News

Columbia University Implements Safety Measures Amid Protests to Settle Lawsuit
Georgetown Law Embraces STEM Majors
Law Students

Georgetown Law Embraces STEM Majors
Continued Investment in DEI Amid Political Uncertainty
Legal News

Continued Investment in DEI Amid Political Uncertainty
Walmart 401(k) Data Breach Exposes Regulatory Gaps
Legal News

Walmart 401(k) Data Breach Exposes Regulatory Gaps
Marc Krickbaum Rejoins Winston & Strawn After Special Counsel Role
Legal News

Marc Krickbaum Rejoins Winston & Strawn After Special Counsel Role
Paul Hastings Expands with Major Team Acquisition from King & Spalding
Lawyers

Paul Hastings Expands with Major Team Acquisition from King & Spalding
WeWork’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan Approved
Legal News

WeWork’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan Approved
Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged Discrimination
Legal News

Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged Discrimination
Illinois to Adopt NextGen Bar Exam in 2028
Law Students

Illinois to Adopt NextGen Bar Exam in 2028
Federal Judge Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against NYU Law Review
Breaking News

Federal Judge Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against NYU Law Review

Legal Career Resources

May 3, 2024 Law Firm Hiring and Expansion

Expansion of von Briesen & Roper, s.c. in Milwaukee New Additions: Steven R. Beckham and Alexandra N. Don join the Litigation & Risk Management Practice Group and the Real Estate Section, respectively. Expertise: Beckham specializes in commercial and business litigation, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top