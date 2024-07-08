Armstrong Teasdale Shuts Down Three Offices Amid Strategic Realignment

In an unexpected move, Armstrong Teasdale, a prominent Am Law 200 firm, has announced the closure of three of its offices both in the United States and abroad. This decision marks a significant shift in the firm’s operational strategy as it aims to concentrate resources in more thriving markets.

Office Closures in Salt Lake City and Boston

Armstrong Teasdale, which reported a gross revenue of $218.1 million in 2023, placing it at No. 160 on the Am Law 200 list, will be closing its Salt Lake City and Boston offices. Both of these offices were relatively recent additions, having opened in 2020. The closures are set to take effect by September 30, impacting 11 lawyers and 12 business professionals across the two locations.

Impact of U.S. Office Closures

The Salt Lake City office closure follows the departure of seven lawyers to Dentons Durham Jones Pinegar, leaving Armstrong Teasdale with only one lawyer and five business professionals in that location. The Boston office, which has ten lawyers and seven business professionals, will also be shuttered.

Withdrawal from London Subsidiary

In addition to the U.S. closures, Armstrong Teasdale is pulling out from its London subsidiary, which was established in 2021. This move will affect 32 lawyers working in the firm’s London and Dublin offices. The firm has decided to “cease future financial support” for its U.K. operations, signaling a strategic withdrawal from the region.

Strategic Redirection of Resources

Richard Engel, the managing partner of Armstrong Teasdale, explained that these decisions are part of a broader strategy to reallocate firm resources to markets and offices that are performing well. Engel emphasized the firm’s commitment to exceeding client expectations in a highly competitive legal market, despite the difficult choices being made.

Support for Affected Employees

To support those impacted by the closures, Armstrong Teasdale will offer robust outplacement services and opportunities to apply for open positions elsewhere within the firm. Engel expressed gratitude to the affected employees for their contributions and wished them the best in their future endeavors.

