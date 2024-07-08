Breaking News

Armstrong Teasdale Shuts Down Three Offices Amid Strategic Realignment
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In an unexpected move, Armstrong Teasdale, a prominent Am Law 200 firm, has announced the closure of three of its offices both in the United States and abroad. This decision marks a significant shift in the firm’s operational strategy as it aims to concentrate resources in more thriving markets.

Office Closures in Salt Lake City and Boston

Armstrong Teasdale, which reported a gross revenue of $218.1 million in 2023, placing it at No. 160 on the Am Law 200 list, will be closing its Salt Lake City and Boston offices. Both of these offices were relatively recent additions, having opened in 2020. The closures are set to take effect by September 30, impacting 11 lawyers and 12 business professionals across the two locations.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Impact of U.S. Office Closures

The Salt Lake City office closure follows the departure of seven lawyers to Dentons Durham Jones Pinegar, leaving Armstrong Teasdale with only one lawyer and five business professionals in that location. The Boston office, which has ten lawyers and seven business professionals, will also be shuttered.

Withdrawal from London Subsidiary

In addition to the U.S. closures, Armstrong Teasdale is pulling out from its London subsidiary, which was established in 2021. This move will affect 32 lawyers working in the firm’s London and Dublin offices. The firm has decided to “cease future financial support” for its U.K. operations, signaling a strategic withdrawal from the region.

Strategic Redirection of Resources

Richard Engel, the managing partner of Armstrong Teasdale, explained that these decisions are part of a broader strategy to reallocate firm resources to markets and offices that are performing well. Engel emphasized the firm’s commitment to exceeding client expectations in a highly competitive legal market, despite the difficult choices being made.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Support for Affected Employees

To support those impacted by the closures, Armstrong Teasdale will offer robust outplacement services and opportunities to apply for open positions elsewhere within the firm. Engel expressed gratitude to the affected employees for their contributions and wished them the best in their future endeavors.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Armstrong Teasdale Shuts Down Three Offices Amid Strategic Realignment
Breaking News

Armstrong Teasdale Shuts Down Three Offices Amid Strategic Realignment
Burns & Levinson Considers Mergers Amid Significant Attorney Departures
Legal News

Burns & Levinson Considers Mergers Amid Significant Attorney Departures
Wall Street Law Firm’s New Hiring Policy Targets Anti-Israel Protestors
Law Students

Wall Street Law Firm’s New Hiring Policy Targets Anti-Israel Protestors
Critics Blast Harvard Task Forces’ Recommendations
Law Students

Critics Blast Harvard Task Forces’ Recommendations
Impact of Recent Legislation on Law Schools
Law Students

Impact of Recent Legislation on Law Schools
Lawsuit Alleges Discrimination at Northwestern University’s Law School
Law Students

Lawsuit Alleges Discrimination at Northwestern University’s Law School
Federal Judge Halts Enforcement of DOL’s Final Rule on EAP Exemptions for Texas Government Employees
Breaking News

Federal Judge Halts Enforcement of DOL’s Final Rule on EAP Exemptions for Texas Government Employees
The High Demand for Elite Wall Street Lawyers
Law Firm Salary

The High Demand for Elite Wall Street Lawyers
Dechert to Close Offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, and Chicago
Legal News

Dechert to Close Offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, and Chicago
Law Firms Capitalize on U.S. Supreme Court Rulings
Legal News

Law Firms Capitalize on U.S. Supreme Court Rulings

Legal Career Resources

July 8, 2024 Considering a Career in Law?

If you’re passionate about the pursuit of justice or simply enjoy a good debate, a career in law might be the perfect fit for you. What Is a Lawyer? Lawyers, also known as attorneys, are professionals hired to assist clients […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top