FERC Veteran Rachael Marsh Rejoins Bracewell

Bracewell LLP has announced that Rachael Novier Marsh has rejoined the firm’s Washington, District of Columbia office as partner. Ms. Marsh re-joins the firm after working at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in various positions including as an attorney and as the legal advisor to Commissioner Niel Chatterjee for more than 7 years.

Ms. Marsh most recently served as the legal advisor to Chatterjee and before that served 3 years as an attorney-advisor in the Commission’s Office of the General Counsel. She headed teams in preparing recommendations and drafting Commission Orders. Prior to joining the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, she worked at Bracewell for nearly 5 years as an associate in the firm’s District of Columbia and Austin offices. She completed her law degree at The University of Texas School of Law in 2009 and received her Masters of Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School in 2002.

Ms. Marsh has become the 10th lateral partner hiring in the firm’s global energy team since January 2021 as she follows Anne M. Termine, Theodore F. Duver, Martin Gusy, Frank Lee, Laura Martone, Tom Jamieson, Ro Lazarovitch, Jo En Low, and Gordon Stewart who have joined the firm’s New York, Washington, District of Columbia, and London offices. At Bracewell, she will represent clients in the energy sector in legal, regulatory, and policy matters in connection to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and other state and federal policymakers.

Earlier this year, Mr. Chatterjee said, “[Rachael] is my ace and she is my closer. I don’t make decisions without getting her judgment, and checking with her first, but it’s not just me whose trust she has gained. She has also gained the trust of my colleagues, of staff, and of stakeholders who know her to be an honest broker, a hard worker, and a pragmatic problem solver.”

Bracewell’s Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Rachael back to Bracewell following her distinguished service at FERC. Rachael is an outstanding lawyer, and our clients will benefit from the additional depth and insights she will bring to our market-leading energy regulatory and policy practice.”

Speaking on her new role, Marsh said, “Traditional energy stakeholders and emerging players in the energy sector, like technology companies, are all confronting novel legal and regulatory issues as the US economy drives toward cleaner energy sources. I can’t think of a firm that is better positioned to advise companies on these issues than Bracewell. I look forward to returning to the firm to work with my new partners on these issues and growing the firm’s already stellar energy regulatory practice.”

