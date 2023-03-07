Breaking News

Latham Supercharges Deal Teams with New Partners in NY and DC
Latham & Watkins, a global law firm, has announced hiring several new partners from competing law firms Cooley and Hogan Lovells, as well as an in-house lawyer from iHeartMedia. These hires will be based on the company’s New York and Washington, D.C. offices.

Abigail Smith, who previously spent a decade at Hogan Lovells in Washington and most recently served as a partner, will be joining Latham’s capital markets and public company representation practices. Smith specializes in real estate investment trusts, financial services, and hospitality matters and will be a valuable addition to the firm’s team.

Ian Nussbaum, formerly of Cooley, has joined Latham’s mergers and acquisitions practice in New York. With experience advising clients in technology, healthcare, life sciences, finance, and other sectors, Nussbaum brings knowledge to his new role. Before joining Cooley in 2019, he worked at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

  
Gabe Fleet, formerly the chief music licensing counsel at iHeartMedia, has also been hired by Latham. Described as “a leading deal lawyer in the music space,” Fleet advises entertainment, digital media, and technology companies on licensing transactions. Once admitted, he is licensed to practice in Georgia and Alabama and will be based in Latham’s New York office. Fleet will be a member of the firm’s connectivity, privacy, and information practice.

Representatives from Hogan Lovells congratulated Smith on her move, while those from iHeartMedia and Cooley have yet to comment.

Latham & Watkins is a well-respected firm known for its expertise in various practice areas, including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and privacy and information law. With the addition of Nussbaum, Smith, and Fleet, the firm will be even better equipped to serve its clients’ needs.

The legal industry is highly competitive, and firms must constantly adapt to changing market conditions to stay relevant. Latham & Watkins demonstrates its commitment to remaining a leader in the legal space by hiring top talent from rival firms.

Overall, this news highlights the importance of talented lawyers in driving the success of legal firms. As clients increasingly demand high-quality legal services, firms must be prepared to recruit and retain the best and brightest attorneys to stay ahead of the competition. With its recent hires, Latham & Watkins has taken an essential step towards achieving this goal.



