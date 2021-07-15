Greenspoon Marder Expands Multiple Practice Groups

Greenspoon Marder has announced the expansion of its Entertainment, Media, and Technology Industry Group and the expansion of its Cannabis Law Practice Group.

The firm has added 8 new attorneys to its Entertainment, Media & Technology Industry Group. Kendall Minter, Sandra Brown, Alan Clarke, and Peter Stathopoulos join the firm’s new Atlanta office and Robert Rando, Aliya Nelson, Jerry Juste, and Katie Heron join the firm’s New York office.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Ms. Brown has provided strategic business counseling and advice to clients for over 25 years. Her client base includes award-winning artists, songwriters, music producers in genres ranging from Hip Hop to Rock to Christian music. Her practice has been focused on structuring and negotiating deals and agreements related to music publishing, recorded music, television talent agreements, merchandising, independent film production, sponsorships, and endorsements. She joins the firm from Taylor English Duma LLP where she worked for nearly 4 years. She earned her law degree from Florida State University College of Law.

Mr. Clarke has over 25 years of legal experience and focuses his practice on matters related to the entertainment industry, including contract drafting and negotiations, sales and acquisitions, trademark and copyright, and corporate law. His clientele includes entertainment companies, performers, athletes, actors, writers, producers, publishers, and artists. He has been recognized as “Top Rated” by Georgia Super Lawyers and Georgia Legal Elite for Entertainment & Sports. He joins the firm from one of the largest law firms in Atlanta where he led the Entertainment, Sports and Media group. He completed his law degree at Emory University, School of Law in 1989.

Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder said, “We are thrilled to welcome this powerhouse entertainment team. They bring deep and significant experience in entertainment law working with some of the world’s biggest stars.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

“Their wealth of knowledge in the entertainment arena and robust list of industry contacts will complement our current national team, and strengthen the services we can offer our clients across the firm,” said Michael Marder, Greenspoon Marder’s co-managing director.

As for the Cannabis Law Practice Group, Irina Dashevsky, Ryan Holz, Doug Sargent, and David Standa join as partners, and Robert Johnson joins the firm as of counsel in the firm’s new Chicago office. The firm has also named Nick Richards as the chairperson of the Cannabis Law Practice Group.

Ms. Dashevsky joins the firm from Locke Lord LLP where she most recently worked as a partner at the firm’s Chicago location. She advises clients on legal issues surrounding the ever-evolving cannabis industry. She helps clients on matters ranging from state-level licensing issues in multiple jurisdictions to cannabis product labeling and marketing. She also assists businesses in developing appropriate internal procedures and policies. She completed her law degree at Loyola University Chicago School of Law in 2009.

Mr. Richards has been working at the firm as a partner since January 2020 and is a former Internal Revenue Service trial attorney. He provides legal representation to individuals and businesses in tax audits & trials, managing tax debt, and mergers and acquisitions. He also advises clients in the cannabis industries including companies, investors, and owners on matters related to tax and regulatory compliance. He is also serving as Board Member of the Bhang Corporation, a leading cannabis products company, and is also a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association. He completed his law degree at Lewis & Clark Law School in 1998.

Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder said, “We are thrilled to bolster our leading cannabis practice by welcoming this team of highly regarded cannabis attorneys. With a $1B+ market in the legal cannabis industry, Illinois has been a key focus in our strategic plan of expansion in the Midwest.”

Speaking on the appointment of Mr. Richards, Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder said, “Nick Richards has been an integral part of the growth and success of our cannabis practice. His dedication to the firm, extensive knowledge of the cannabis legal landscape and broad list of industry contacts make him a great fit for this new role as chair of the Cannabis Law practice group.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More