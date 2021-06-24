Legal News

Khoa Do Joins Winston & Strawn As M&A Partner In California
Photo Credits: Winston & Strawn LLP

Khoa Do has joined Winston & Strawn LLP in the firmâ€™s Silicon Valley office as corporate partner and chair of the Northern California Corporate Practice. Before joining Winston & Strawn, Khoa worked as a partner at DLA Piperâ€™s Palo Alto office in California for over two years. 

He focuses his practice on M&A transactions including mid-market to large-scale acquisitions. He also counsels clients on matters related to public and private acquisitions, including asset and stock acquisitions, tender offers, complex-cross border acquisitions, strategic mergers and business combinations, divestitures, and spinoffs.

Khao has extensive experience across a range of technology-related industries including cybersecurity, semiconductors, software, telecommunications, life sciences, and information technology. He completed his JD from the Northwestern University School of Law. Previously, Khao has worked at major law firms including Jones Day, Morrison & Foerster, Greenberg Traurig, and Wilson Sonsini. 

  
Commenting on his latest move, Khoa said, “Winston & Strawn has a highly respected corporate practice globally, and I am looking forward to strengthening the firm’s presence in Northern California. The pace of acquisitions and strategic combinations in Silicon Valley and other key markets remains high, adding legal complexities that must be managed in line with continued acceleration and diversification.”

Commenting on Khoaâ€™s addition, Winston & Strawn Chairman Tom Fitzgerald said, â€œNorthern California continues to be a significant area of growth for our clients, and we are committed to expanding our teams and capabilities in Silicon Valley and San Francisco to meet that demand. Khoa adds valuable private equity and M&A capabilities to our highly regarded and growing corporate practice in all three of our West Coast offices.”  Boosting its presence in the West Coast, the firm has added more than twenty new partners in California so far in 2021. This includes the acquisition of fifteen lawyers from Scheper Kim & Harris. The firm has also added twelve corporate partners in six of its United States offices in 2021, strengthening its teams in essential United States markets to meet client demand in a variety of corporate transactions including strategic combinations, M&A, SPACs, deals supporting cross-border trade, and restructuring.

