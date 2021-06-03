Legal News

Greenberg Traurig Appoints New Global Co-Head of Energy Project Finance
Greenberg Traurig has appointed John Eliason as Global Co-Head of the firm’s Energy Project Finance Practice. Eliason will join the firm’s Washington D.C. office and will be a member of the firm’s Energy & Natural Resources Practice Group. Before joining Greenberg Traurig, Eliason served as the co-chair of Foley & Lardner’s Energy Industry Team.

Eliason counsels lenders, developers, tax equity investors, and sponsors in the renewable energy area, with a special focus on wind, biomass, solar, and other emerging technologies. He assists them with structuring and closing transactions involving federal and state tax incentives, including the energy investment tax credit (ITC), Federal production tax credit (PTC), and accelerated depreciation (MACRS and “bonus”). He also assists clients in executing different types of structuring options including partnership flips, public/private partnerships, and sale-leasebacks.

  
Eliason also represents clients before the Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service. He also counsels foreign infrastructure funds investing in operating portfolios and projects. Prior to working at Foley & Lardner for more than nine years, Eliason worked at Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP. Eliason is a veteran of the Texas Army National Guard. He received his JD from Washington and Lee University School of Law and completed his Masters in Law (Taxation) from New York University School of Law.


Commenting on his latest move, Eliason said, “As the industry matures, we are seeing more and more foreign investors looking for renewable opportunities in the United States. Greenberg Traurig’s global platform and robust energy practice is prepared to meet the challenges faced by seasoned and new stakeholders alike. I look forward to utilizing Greenberg Traurig’s resources worldwide and prowess in Washington, D.C. I’m also excited to note that Greenberg Traurig is the first major law firm to be certified through the Green-e® Energy program, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and understanding the crucial role that law firms play in clients’ corporate supply chain.”


Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig, said, “John Eliason is a force in renewable energy and brings to us an elite background with a strategy-driven approach to a growing industry sector. With his addition, we further enhance our growth in an emerging area of practice and globally elevate our excellence and value propositions. We are excited to welcome John to the GT family.”

