Barnes & Thornburg Establishes Presence In Boston
Barnes & Thornburg LLP has announced the opening of its 20th office in the United States in Boston, Massachusetts. The new office will be led by four incoming partners including Rory P. Pheiffer, Heather B. Repicky, Derek Roller, and Ronald E. Cahill along with current partners Matthew Leno and Robyn S. Maguire. The new office will expand the firm’s already established intellectual property and life sciences practice. 

The four new partners will join the firm’s intellectual property department in Boston from Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP. They bring extensive experience in patent litigation and patent prosecution, with a focus on pharmaceutical, medical devices, and food sciences sectors. The team has decades of experience in representing clients in jury trials throughout the United States and have counseled startups, top universities, and Fortune 500 companies on all aspects of their intellectual property strategy.

Commenting on the firm’s latest move, Ronald E. Cahill said, “We’re thrilled to join Barnes & Thornburg during this exciting growth period for the life sciences industry and the firm as a whole. We were drawn in by Barnes & Thornburg focus on providing excellent legal services, which is crucial in Boston’s competitive legal market. In addition, the firm’s strategic commitment to expanding its life sciences practice, and its deep bench of accomplished life sciences attorneys, will be immensely valuable to our clients in greater Boston.”. 

  
Robert T. Grand, Managing Partner at Barnes & Thornburg, said, “Boston is a thriving center for innovation and investment – especially in the life sciences and biotech sectors – and establishing a presence there has been part of our strategic growth plan for quite some time. With strong additions like Ron, Heather, Rory, and Derek, I’m confident that Boston will be another success story for our firm in line with our recent East Coast growth and our talent in Raleigh.”

William R. Boudreaux, co-chair of the firm’s Life Sciences practice said, “These attorneys are top practitioners in their field and have skills that complement our talent across the country. They not only counsel clients on their IP strategy, but also advise at the C-suite level on how to align IP strategy to achieve larger business objectives. Bringing them on board gives us the ability to immediately serve the burgeoning life sciences community in and around Boston.” 

The firm added a team of eight experienced attorneys from Faegre Drinker in Delaware in June and also opened an office in New York last year. The firm added 17 life sciences attorneys to its intellectual property team by opening offices in Ann Arbor, Raleigh, and Salt Lake City in 2019. The firm’s new Boston office will mainly focus on intellectual property and investment and financing in life sciences, corporate M&A, commercial and white collar litigation, and investment fund formation.

