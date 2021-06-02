Legal News

Dechert Corporate Partner Heads To Winston & Strawn
Photo Credits: Craig L. Godshall

Dechert Corporate Partner Heads To Winston & Strawn

Craig L. Godshall, a former partner in the mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and corporate and securities groups at Dechert LLP has moved to Winston & Strawn. He joins Winston as a partner in the firm’s New York office and as a member of the firm’s Corporate Practice.


Craig joined Dechert in 1984 and has left the firm after a stint of 37 years. He has extensive experience in structuring complex international and domestic transactions for prominent private equity fund sponsors, focusing on carrying out successful exits. He also counsels the portfolio companies of fund sponsor clients to guide them with issues related to add-on acquisitions, financings, and divestitures. His specialization includes public and private transactions across a diverse spectrum of industries including healthcare, utilities, and industrial. He has also assisted clients with SPAC transactions and the risks associated with SPACs.

  
He is a registered foreign lawyer in Hong Kong and provides strategic counsel to US-based clients involved in corporate transactions in Mainland China and Asia-based clients engaged in US-related transactions. He has also assisted boards, independent committees, and audit committees on sensitive internal investigations related to multi-billion dollar market capital public companies and private companies.


Commenting on his latest move, Craig said, “Winston is well-known for complex transactional work and I am thrilled to join a team with the experience, resources and global presence necessary to address growing client needs. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues as we help clients maximize opportunities here and abroad.”
Tom Fitzgerald, Winston & Strawn’s Chairman, said, “Private equity transactions are continually expanding in terms of complexity and global implications. Craig’s experience will be ideal as we continue to serve client needs and navigate new pathways for growth.”


Jonathan Birenbaum, Winston’s New York Office’s Managing Partner, said, “Craig’s addition reflects both the caliber of talent we are attracting to our corporate team as well as the complexity of work Winston is executing on behalf of our global clients. The depth of his experience with private equity and global transactions will be a tremendous addition to our ability to serve the needs of clients internationally as well as domestically.”

